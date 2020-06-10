Carteret County reports 2 additional COVID cases Wednesday

CARTERET COUNTY — County health officials said they received two additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the total to 48 confirmed cases in Carteret County.
In a Wednesday evening release, the county said of the 48 confirmed cases, nine are active, 36 patients have recovered and have satisfied the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services isolation requirements and three are deceased.
Carteret County medical providers, including the County Health Department, have collected specimens for COVID-19 testing from 1,058 patients, resulting in the 48 positive confirmations, 956 negative results, one inconclusive and 53 pending test results.
To view confirmed cases by zip code, visit the Carteret County website at carteretcountync.gov.
Residents should contact their health care provider or the health department to see if they meet testing criteria for COVID-19, even if they are not symptomatic.
NCDHHS recommends the following populations seek testing:
· Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19.
· Close contacts of known positive cases, regardless of symptoms.
· Persons who live in or have regular contact with high-risk settings.
· Persons who are at high risk of severe illness.
· Persons from historically marginalized populations.
· Health care workers or first responders.
· Frontline and essential workers in settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain.
· People who have attended protests, rallies or other mass gatherings that could have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 or could have exposed others.
