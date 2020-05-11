RALEIGH — A sharp decline in revenue has resulted in the N.C. Department of Transportation falling below the statutorily mandated cash floor of $293 million.
According to state law, once the department falls below the cash floor, NCDOT can no longer enter into new contracts that spend money on transportation projects.
“Never in the history of NCDOT has there been such an immediate and sustained decline in revenues,” Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette said in a May 4 release from the department. “We need revenue to begin putting people back to work across North Carolina.”
NCDOT is fully funded through the motor fuels tax, highway use tax and Division of Motor Vehicles fees. The drop in revenue from these sources due to the novel coronavirus will result in more than $300 million in lost revenue for this fiscal year, which ends Tuesday, June 30. An additional shortfall of more than $370 million is projected for fiscal year 2020-21.
North Carolina general statutes restrict the department’s ability to enter into agreements that obligate additional funds for transportation projects until cash on hand is above the statutory cash floor, as certified on the last day of the month.
What NCDOT can do while below the cash floor:
- Continue active projects.
- Maintain existing infrastructure with existing supplies and staff.
- Pay incoming invoices from private sector companies as long as funds exist.
- Continue operating DMV functions.
- Respond to emergency situations (with existing staff and materials).
- Hire new employees for critical, safety-related positions or DMV functions.
What NCDOT cannot do while below the cash floor:
- Negotiate right-of-way purchases on projects not underway.
- Purchase additional equipment, supplies or services for transportation projects unless obligated to make such a purchase in an existing contract.
- Award new construction, engineering or repair contracts.
Actions NCDOT is taking:
- Laid off nearly half of all temporary employees and embedded consultants.
- Suspended most programs.
- Hiring freeze, except for positions impacting public safety.
- Canceled contract for passenger ferry to Ocracoke.
- Developing departmentwide plan to furlough employees.
- Evaluating programs and areas for cuts.
At this time, NCDOT said it does not know when the cash reserves will be above the cash floor. The department must continue meeting existing obligations and pay invoices for work completed or currently underway.
For the department to begin reinstating suspended projects and programs, NCDOT would need revenue replacement to compensate for losses for fiscal years 2020 and 2021.
What a perfect time for a " one time additional temporary fuels tax , temporary means not to last more than 99 years . "
