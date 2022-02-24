COVID-19 causing staffing concerns for local fire and EMS departments

BOGUE BANKS — The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is putting at least two local fire and EMS departments in a bind with their staffing level.
Indian Beach Fire and EMS Chief Joshua Haraway spoke to the town board of commissioners Monday during the annual board planning retreat about the department’s needs for the next several years. The chief said while the department has maintained a good number of part-time staff during 2020, when the pandemic began, it lost about six part-time staff throughout 2021 due to other fire departments discouraging or disallowing their own staff to work part time.
“The only month (in 2021) we were fully staffed with beach patrol (members) was June,” Chief Haraway said. “Other departments don’t want their guys getting sick, so they pay them more so they don’t have to work (part time).”
The chief recommended the board consider raising part-time firefighter, EMT and paramedic pay rates to stay competitive, as well as increasing the budget for overtime for full-time fire/EMS staff. He also recommended adding a fifth staff member to each shift in his department.
Chief Haraway ended his retreat presentation advising the board to add benefits to improve full-time employee retention in the fire/EMS department. He then announced his own resignation.
“I hate to leave,” the chief said, “but I’ve been offered an opportunity that’s too good to pass up.”
Minimizing exposure during the pandemic is a priority for many emergency service departments in Carteret County, according to Atlantic Beach Fire Chief Michael Simpson. Chief Simpson said Monday in an email to the News-Times the department historically has maintained about 13-16 part-time staff to prevent employees from becoming overworked.
“As employees became increasingly exposed, and contracting COVID-19, we had to resort to mandatory overtime for healthy full-time employees to cover vacant shifts,” Chief Simpson said. “This took its toll as our employees grew weary and stressed. It soon became very clear that both receiving and providing part-time employees during the pandemic was essential in maintaining our town and county’s emergency response structure.”
Chief Simpson said many emergency responders in Carteret County work part time at other departments. However, part-time employee numbers have been dropping as they’ve become stressed and overworked, too.
Full-time emergency service workers have also become tougher to find, according to Chief Simpson. He said his department has been working on keep personnel safe from COVID-19 with measures like training, controlling exposure and testing.
Atlantic Beach, like other municipalities in Carteret County, is a seasonal tourism community. Chief Simpson said they’re using the off-season period to “focus on recruitment of full-time, part-time and volunteer personnel.”
