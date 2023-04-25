PINE KNOLL SHORES — On Saturday, April 22, the town of Pine Knoll Shores (PKS) celebrated its 50th anniversary with its community’s locals and friends. The event was celebrated with a barbecue lunch by the PKS Fire Auxiliary and Police departments, barbecue sandwiches by the Women’s Club, free popcorn by the Garden Club. It hosted games and activities for all ages while current and former residents mingled and recalled old times.
Mayor John Brodman opened with his comments on the town’s past and his hopes for its future.
“Fifty years may not be very significant on a cosmic scale but looking back, 50 years can reduce mixed feelings for some of our residents," he said. "On the one hand, 50 years is a long time ago, but on the other hand, it can seem likely only yesterday to many of us. Pine Knoll Shores was granted its support charter by the state, general assembly and incorporated as a town on April 25, 1973. But its real history goes back much further and is reflective of all the events that shaped the Carolinas and Bogue Banks overtime. While Pine Knoll Shores has grown up and changed in some ways, it has nevertheless managed to retain that certain sense of place that makes it almost magical. We got to where we are because of citizen participation and buy-in to a vision. Civility, active involvement and a willingness to compromise got us to where we are, and I personally hope we can keep it that way.”
The PKS Parks and Recreation Committee, Fire Department and Kayak for the Warriors all held T-shirt sales for the celebration. The Parks and Rec Committee also provided a self-guided history pamphlet and QR map that hosts different historical spots around the town. The Garden Club hosted a sale on plants and gardener’s hand scrubs and gloves. The Appearance Commission gave away trees, and Kayak for the Warriors also held registration opportunities and raffle tickets.
Town Manager Brian Kramer has been working in that position since 2007 and was in attendance. He was hired shortly after the town changed their form of government to a council-manager format. Kramer provided comments on his favorite part of the celebration as well as his favorite parts on being able to serve the town.
“The best part of the event was seeing the young and the older citizens come together," he said. "Watching the kids play games while the grands sat and ate barbeque sandwiches was priceless. I have been town manager since May 2007, and I am the first manager the town had ever had. The best part of working in Pine Knoll Shores has been watching the homeowners truly enjoy living and working here. There is a common thread across the generations that now populate the town – they want a quiet but active lifestyle, a beautiful and natural environment, and they want to enjoy time with their families and neighbors. I also greatly enjoy and appreciate working with what I think is the absolute best staff a small town like Pine Knoll Shores could ask for.”
Participating organizations of the town’s celebration included the Appearance Commission, the Council on Aging, Friends of the Bogue Banks Public Library, the History Committee, the Garden Club, Kayak for the Warriors, the Parks and Recreation Committee, the NC Aquarium at PKS, the Pine Knoll Association, the PKS Fire Auxiliary, Police and Fire departments, Trinity Center, and the Women’s Club.
A vision and mission statement was issued by the town, stating: “It is the missions of the town of Pine Knoll Shores to provide for the safety and well-being of all residents and visitors in an efficient and well-organized manner; develop and implement plans for the continuous improvement of the town, its services, and preservation of its natural environment; and encourage the participation of residents in service to the town and community.”
