Atlantic Beach discusses funding options for new public safety building

ATLANTIC BEACH — Bids are coming in on the Atlantic Beach public safety building and admin complex project, and town officials are in favor of a 15-year loan to help pay for it.
The town council met for a work session Thursday in the town hall boardroom on West Fort Macon Road and online via Zoom. During the meeting, Town Manager David Walker gave the council an update on the ongoing project to replace the existing town hall, fire station and former public works building with a complex that, when complete, will house administration staff and the police and fire departments.
Mayor Trace Cooper said Mr. Walker and staff have been “doing a lot of work to allow us to make a decision” on financing the project. While the council didn’t take any action, members agreed by consensus to pursue a $7 million loan with a 15-year amortization period.
Mr. Walker said the project has been put out to bid and the bids are scheduled to come in by Thursday, Oct. 22.
“We’ll need to submit any financing documents to the (N.C.) Local Government Commission and the state treasurer’s office,” Mr. Walker said.
After the council discussed loan options, most of the councilmen agreed a 15-year timeframe to pay off the loan was what residents and homeowners seemed to want, based on comments received at public input hearings on the project.
Councilman Harry Archer, however, said he preferred to pursue a 20-year loan to allow more flexibility.
The council also discussed the possibility it may need to raise property taxes to pay off the loan. They noted the board may need to raise the ad valorem property tax rate by 1.5 to 2 cents.
“Even if we said 1.5 cents and it turns into 2 cents, that’s a more fair [sic] way to treat our taxpayers than kicking the can down the road another 5 years,” Councilman Rich Johnson said. “I’d just like to do what we tell the public we’re going to do.”
In other news at Thursday’s work session, Mr. Walker gave the council an update on the stormwater improvement project on the west side of town. He said bids on this project, proposed for the neighborhood of Knollwood Drive and Forest Knoll Drive were received the week of Sept. 28-Oct. 2.
“We’ve been working on this plan for the last two years,” Mr. Walker said.
The improvements proposed include installing a lift station and a drain that will discharge into Bogue Sound.
