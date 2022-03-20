Cedar Point man arrested for attempted murder of wife

CEDAR POINT — Carteret County sheriff’s deputies Saturday arrested Royal Pittman Rogers, 80, of Cedar Point, after he allegedly shot his wife at the couple’s home in the Magens Bay community.
According to a release from the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and Cape Carteret police responded to a call at approximately 5:44 p.m. after a family member called 911 from a different location to report the incident.
The alleged victim, Eleanor Rogers, 77, was transported to Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune where she is being treated for a gunshot wound to the torso. She is reportedly in stable conditions.
Mr. Rogers was charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily injury, the release states. He is being held in the Carteret County jail in Beaufort without bond and has a first court appearance Monday.
