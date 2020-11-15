County commissioners meeting Monday
The Carteret County Board of Commissioners will hold its regular monthly meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Monday.
Commissioners and residents have the option to attend the meeting in-person or virtually via Zoom due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases. It is anticipated the majority of commissioners will attend in-person. The meeting takes place in the commissioners' boardroom of the administration complex in Beaufort.
To attend virtually, use the link carteretcountync.zoom.us/j/81887527655?pwd=eUM5TEtsSVhHdTdWS0V1WnhtL2NIQT09.
Newport planning board meeting scheduled
The Newport Planning Board is scheduled to meet to 5:30 p.m. Monday at the town hall board room. The meeting is open to the public and public gathering limits will be observed during the meeting.
IB board to meet
The Indian Beach Board of Commissioners will hold its regular meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday in the town hall boardroom on Salter Path Road. The meeting is open to the public and public gathering restrictions will be observed.
MHC Planning Board meeting set
The Morehead City Planning Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom for its regular monthly session.
For information on how to join the virtual meeting, go to the city's website moreheadcitync.org.
PKS commissioners to convene Wednesday
The Pine Knoll Shores Board of Commissioners will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the town hall boardroom at 100 Municipal Circle and online via Webinar. Interested participants may find a link to the Webinar on the town website townofpks.com.
