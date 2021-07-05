ATLANTIC BEACH — Town officials may sign off Monday, July 26 on providing matching funds for a grant to improve the eastern public beach access at the DoubleTree Hotel by Hilton.
The town council held its regular meeting June 28 in the town hall meeting room at 1010 West Fort Macon Road. During the meeting, the council unanimously scheduled a public hearing for the next regular council meeting July 26 to consider committing matching funds for an application to the N.C. Division of Coastal Management’s public beach and waterfront access program.
The council intends to apply for a $93,000 grant to improve the access next to the hotel on West Fort Macon Road/Highway 58.
“This (beach access) gets plenty of use from the general public,” Mayor Trace Cooper said during the meeting. Town manager David Walker said while the parking lot around the access remains the private property of the hotel, the access is maintained for public use.
If the grant is applied for and received, town officials intend to use it to replace the existing stairs and widen the access.
This isn’t the only public hearing scheduled for the July 26 meeting. The council also unanimously scheduled at Monday’s meeting a July 26 public hearing on adoption of the local Coastal Area Management Act land use plan.
Town planning and zoning director Michelle Eitner said if the council adopts the draft LUP, it will go to the N.C. Coastal Resources Commission for state adoption, as well.
In other news at the meeting, town parks and recreation director Morgan Gilbert informed the council town staff has received $28,000 in sponsorship for the upcoming Beach Music Festival, scheduled for Aug. 2-7. Events are scheduled for each day of the event; the full schedule is available at the town website atlanticbeach-nc.com.
“We’re one band short of what we’d normally have,” Ms. Gilbert said, “but we’re still having a festival.”
Town officials are still accepting sponsorship applications until Wednesday, with the goal of reaching $30,000 in sponsorship. Anyone interested in applying for sponsorship may do so online at the town website above.
The following also occurred at the June 28 meeting:
· The council unanimously approved unified development ordinance amendments to comply with N.C. General Statute 160D.
· The council unanimously approved the meeting’s consent agenda. This agenda included an ordinance amendment to the town’s nuisance ordinance.
· Mr. Walker informed the council during his manager’s report the stormwater drainage improvement project on the west end of Knollwood Drive has been completed. The next projects designed will be on East Atlantic Boulevard, West Terminal Boulevard, East Boardwalk Drive and Bayview Boulevard.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
