CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point commissioners voted Thursday night to approve for public hearing Tuesday, May 24 a proposed $1.57 million 2022-23 budget that calls for no fee increases and no increase in the property tax rate of 14.75 cents per $100 of assessed value.
The action on Town Manager David Rief’s proposal came during the board’s monthly work session in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue. The meeting Tuesday will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the same location.
In his budget message to commissioners, Mr. Rief wrote that the tax-and-spending plan represents a $506,065 increase from the initial Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Operating Budget of $1,069,500.00 and a $675,713.15 decrease from the amended Fiscal Year 2020-2021 Operating Budget.
In addition to the general, or operating fund, the town has a park fund for Boathouse Creek Walking Trails Park, initially funded by a $140,000 anonymous donation for the reconstruction of a pier at Boathouse Creek Park. Additional grant funds have been added to the fund to support development of the park. The current balance in the fund is $99,085.70.
“The most significant amendment last fiscal year was the result of a grant the town received of $1,011,000 from the N.C. Land and Water Trust Fund,” to help the town pay for the purchase of Boathouse Creek Walking Trails Park, Mr. Rief said in his budget message.
Two major funding sources are added to this year’s budget, the second installment of American Recovery Act Plan funds and $200,000 from the unassigned fund balance.
“Last year, the town continued to make significant strides toward putting the town back into a healthier financial position,” Mr. Rief wrote in his budget message.
“The most significant stride was a $1 million lump sum payment on the town’s bond for acquisition of the Boathouse Creek Park. Not only did that payment result in a much shorter loan term, but also saved the town $323,000 in interest payments over the life of the loan.
“Those efforts, and others, have made it possible for the town to start looking toward the future by allowing for a withdrawal of unassigned fund balance to cover the $200,000 down payment on a new facility located at 135 Sherwood Ave. to be used for offices, recreation, storage and community events.
“In addition, he said, the additional growth in sales and use taxes and ad valorem revenue is sufficient to cover operating costs of the facility with an eye toward future development of the site,” which is now home to the old Cedar Point Gymnastics building. “It is an exciting time for the town,” Mr. Rief said.
The property tax is expected to generate $616,780, while Mr. Rief estimates sales tax revenue at $300,000, an increase.
In closing his budget message, Mr. Rief wrote that he believes the budget he proposed “represents a responsible revenue and expenditure plan that considers both the present and future of Cedar Point.
“We have consistently strived to develop and adhere to a structurally sound budget … to stabilize tax rates over the long-term and have also put forth a significant effort to project future capital needs and identify potential challenges."
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
