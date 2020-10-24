Cedar Point’s annual Toys for Tots collection ready to roll

CEDAR POINT — The town’s Toys for Tots boxes should be up in Cedar Point Town Hall and rolling out to area businesses this week.
Town Clerk Jayne Calhoun, who’s headed up the effort that’s now in its 10th year, said Monday she hopes the effort will exceed the more than 3,000 toys collected in 2019.
The need is almost certainly greater this year, thanks to the novel coronavirus pandemic and subsequent economic downturn.
“Our coordinator with the Marine Corps Reserve told me they are concerned that some people might not donate this year,” Ms. Calhoun said. “We hope that’s not true.”
The pandemic has left many without work, some for months, and has shuttered some businesses in the area. That, combined with the fact that some people have been and will be pre-occupied with home-schooling students and might not be working, means, “It could be a very lean Christmas for a lot of people” with children, Ms. Calhoun said.
Helping those people provide gifts for those children has always been the mission of Toys for Tots, and that mission is more crucial than ever this year, she added.
Toys for Tots began as a Los Angeles, Calif., charitable effort in 1947, started by Maj. Bill Hendricks, who gathered a group of fellow reservists to help. They ended up collecting 5,000 toys for local children. It launched as a national effort in 1948, and has remained a Marine Corps Reserve project since then, eventually going nationwide.
Until 1979, the reservists collected and refurbished used toys for distribution. Since then, in part because of concerns about the possibility of handing out toys that have been recalled, the project accepts only new, unwrapped toys and bigger items, such as bicycles and tricycles.
It’s been an important part of Cedar Point, and one that’s dear to the heart of Ms. Calhoun. She’s especially pleased that this year, all of the toys collected in the businesses and town hall will be distributed in Carteret County, instead of going to a collection site where they are mixed with toys collected elsewhere for distribution over a wider geographic area.
“I think that’s a good thing,” Ms. Calhoun said.
In 2019, Cedar Point distributed 30 collection boxes to businesses in the area. Ms. Calhoun is hoping for more this year, and those establishments that want to participate should call 252-393-7898.
Once the boxes are distributed, she said, a list will be posted on the town website of all the participating locations.
“We will be visiting all of our participating businesses soon,” she said.
Cedar Point annually turns its December town commission meeting into a festive affair, with little or no business to conduct. Marines come and pick up the collected toys, and town staff, commissioners and audience members help carry them out to the truck before a holiday celebration.
Ms. Calhoun said Monday the town will also hold its annual coat drive to help keep local students warm. The coats are distributed throughout the Carteret County school system, and details will be announced soon.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.