STELLA — Fire and smoke damage destroyed a mobile home Thursday morning after a pan containing grease caught fire on a stove.
The person living in the mobile home at 186 Stella Road got out safely, according to Western Carteret Fire Department Capt. David Degnan.
He said his unit received the call for a structure fire at 9:30 a.m., and Western Carteret and several other departments reported to the scene. It took about 10 minutes to get the blaze under control.
“It was caused by a grease fire,” Capt. Degnan said. “The man told us he had walked out of the kitchen for a few minutes and heard snapping and crackling. The fire spread quickly. The kitchen was destroyed, and the living room was about 99 percent destroyed.”
Other rooms had heavy heat and smoke damage, according to Capt. Degnan.
The American Red Cross was called to assist the man, and Capt. Degnan said neighbors offered to help, as well. He added that data indicates the most common fires during the day are cooking fires.
