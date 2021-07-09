CHC reports no COVID hospitalizations Friday

CARTERET COUNTY — Friday afternoon, for the first time in several weeks, Carteret Health Care in Morehead City reported zero hospitalizations related to COVID-19.
Meanwhile, county health officials Friday reported only two additional confirmed cases since Wednesday, bringing the overall total to 5,269 documented COVID-19 cases in the county since March 2020. Active cases
Though new cases and hospitalizations are generally low, the county also reported its 59th COVID-related death this week.
In an email to the News-Times, County Health Director Nina Oliver said since COVID-19 vaccinations began, two fully vaccinated individuals in Carteret County died due to complications of the disease and “other underlying health issues, not a reaction to the vaccine.”
“Fully vaccinated people who get sick, are hospitalized, or die from COVID-19 are called ‘breakthrough cases.’ This means that while people who have been vaccinated are much less likely to get sick, it could happen in some cases,” Ms. Oliver continued. “Overall, the percentage of fully vaccinated people who still get sick, are hospitalized, or die from COVID-19 has been extremely small.”
Ms. Oliver said a June 16 report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,200 total breakthrough cases had occurred out of the state’s more than 4 million vaccinated people.
The county health department hosts COVID-19 vaccination clinics Fridays and encourages all those eligible age 12 and older to get vaccinated by calling 252-728-8550, option 2, or going to myspot.nc.gov.
