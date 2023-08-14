MOREHEAD CITY — Nearly half of students enrolled at Carteret Community College (CCC) between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, were in the university transfer associate degree program.
Students either transferred to a four-year college or university or returned to CCC the following year.
Jonathan Tyndall, director of institutional effectiveness at CCC, presented student success statistics based on multiple measurements that are being studied by a college Performance Improvement Committee. The committee is tasked with “driving deeper into student metrics,” he said during the CCC Board of Trustees meeting, held Aug. 9 on campus.
His report showed that 47% of students during that time were in the transfer associate degree program. Another 21% earned associate in applied science degrees. Twelve percent earned diplomas. and 7% received certificates.
In addition, Tyndall said 56% of CCC students who enrolled for the first time in fall 2021 either completed their program of study during their first academic year or reenrolled for the following fall semester. The statistic is based on a federal Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS), required for institutions that have student financial aid programs. That compares to the state average of 62% and national average of 60%.
The IPEDS report showed that in fall 2018, 43% of students who enrolled for the first-time at CCC during the fall semester earned a credential in three years. That compares to the state average of 35% and national average of 31%.
As far as the percentage of students who achieved a success grade in a course between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023, 80% passed in curriculum courses, 96% passed in continuing education courses and 87% passed in basic skills courses.
Tyndall further shared that the majority of credentials, 292, earned by students between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023, were for certificates, which are programs completed on average in 11.2 months.
Another 125 credentials were earned by students in transfer associate degree programs, with 110 credentials earned in associate in applied science degrees. The remainder were students receiving adult high school diplomas, General Educational Development (GED) certifications, high school equivalencies or college diplomas, which take on average 17.5 months.
As for students successfully completing licensure exams, more than half passed exams in 2022. Students must pass state licensure exams in Basic Law Enforcement Training, cosmetology, Emergency Medical Training basic, fire inspection, registered nurse, radiography and real estate. The highest licensure passing rate in 2022 was 93% in radiography, with the lowest 55% in real estate.
CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini said some programs reported 100% licensure pass rates in 2023, which was not included in Tyndall’s report since it covered 2022.
Mancini said more student statistics will be presented in the future after trustees asked in previous meetings to hear more about student metrics.
“One way we use the report is to make sure we’re not putting additional barriers up for students to earn their credentials,” she said.
Another goal of studying statistics is to improve the retention rate of students so they will complete their educational and professional goals, according to Mancini.
