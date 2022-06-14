EMERALD ISLE — Emerald Isle’s Holiday Trav-L-Park Resort was the site of a special church service Sunday with Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson providing the sermon.
Renowned for dynamic and at times controversial speeches and sermons, the lieutenant governor did not disappoint the nearly 200 attendees of what is a regular Sunday morning service at the travel park at the east end of Bogue Banks on Coast Guard Road.
Ronnie Watson, the park owner, has Sunday morning services with a variety of guest preachers and speakers, along with music provided by Curtis Hyler and Jubilation, a Greenville-based gospel quartet. In addition to providing the music, Mr. Hyler also leads the worship.
After a few opening comments, Lt. Gov. Robinson went straight to work imploring the audience not to cower in the face of challenges to their faith, in particular social and cultural issues that conflict with Christian values.
Mr. Robinson began his message noting that just five days prior, June 6, the country and world commemorated the 78th anniversary of D-Day. Providing a quick history lesson to frame his core message, Mr. Robinson explained how the German army used the Ardennes Forest in its capture of France at the opening of WWII by outflanking the French entrenchments on the Maginot line, and again in its effort to stop the allied advance later in the war.
After great cost of lives and treasure on the beaches of Normandy, American forces began “their march across Europe to end Nazi tyranny,” he explained. In response to the success of the allied advances, the German army attempted one last stand in the Ardennes Forest, “assembling its best and most elite troops, tankers and battle-hardened veterans,” staging a surprise attack on the American lines.
That counterattack, Lt. Gov. Robinson explained, along with lack of adequate supplies, caused many of the soldiers in the Ardennes Forest to retreat, causing a bulge in the advancing allied line. But, he continued, the field commanders and platoon leaders rallied the U.S. forces “and though the line bulged, it did not break,” which resulted in ultimate victory against the enemy.
Using that story as a metaphor for today’s cultural and social battles, the lieutenant governor noted that too often politicians are fearful that if they stand their ground as their constituents expect, they will lose the security of financial and media support.
Too often politicians “stick their finger in the air” to determine the political winds and thus desert their duties to support their constituents and fight what he said is a cultural war. Describing many politicians as fearful despite “seeing pictures of 5-year-olds being taken to a strip club, and hearing stories of people concerned that pornography is in the schools,” they are unwilling to take a stand that might be uncomfortable and unpopular in the media.
“Imagine, if Jesus had said that this (the cultural disintegration of society) is true, but I can’t say anything about it,” he asked rhetorically.
“I can’t imagine how (Jesus) would see the world today as lies are being spread. Not just outright lies, but ridiculous falsehoods such as that men can have babies (and) that there are 256 different genders,” the lieutenant governor declared.
Remarking on the 256 genders, Mr. Robinson said, “If you had a dollar for every one of those genders, you would have two dollars and 254 counterfeit dollars,” a comment that brought laughter and applause from the congregation. “Children don’t belong in strip clubs, and pornography doesn’t belong in our schools,” he concluded.
These observations and remarks have been a constant thread in other sermons the lieutenant governor has delivered. Speaking recently at Asbury Baptist Church in Seagrove, he commented that, “There’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth.”
But he went further in his message at the Holiday Trav-L-Park, pointing to the growing influence of the internet, which he fears is perpetrating lies that can only be overcome by truth.
And for that truth, he admonished the congregation to look to the Bible which he said, “too often sits on the table unopened, only collecting dust.”
It is not only the politicians who have failed to stand and fight, he noted, but also those who are regularly attending church. Equating the church to the foxholes that had provided the soldiers shelter during the Battle of the Bulge, the lieutenant governor noted that too many people do their fighting inside the comfort and shelter of the church walls through prayer and singing. But once they leave the church for home or work, nothing changes, and the current circumstances remain the same.
“The truth doesn’t stop,” he said, “and everyone wants to know what’s going on. Too many of us want to stay in the foxhole and don’t want to get into the fight.” Referring to Jesus Christ’s crucifixion to save mankind, the lieutenant governor stated, “We can’t call ourselves Christians if we aren’t willing to give it all in our fight.”
At the end of his message, Mr. Robinson returned to the opening remarks about the soldiers in Ardennes Forest who, he reminded the audience, stepped out of their foxholes, leaving comfort and security to fight the enemy. He concluded by rallying the audience to “step out in your community like the men in the Battle of Bulge….and be willing to give your all for the truth.”
