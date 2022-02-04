Mill Creek Fire Department goes from insurance rating class 9 to 4 after state inspection

MILL CREEK — The Mill Creek Volunteer Fire Department has achieved something few departments have — improving its N.C. Insurance Service Organization rating from a Class 9 to Class 4.
The department held a formal announcement event Thursday at the fire station on Mill Creek Road. N.C. Office of the State Fire Marshal inspector Lee Kennedy was present to announce the results of the department’s October 2021 state inspection.
“This was the first time Mill Creek has been inspected,” Mr. Kennedy said. “Before, they were a Class 9, the lowest rating. But these guys and gals went above and beyond…This is a tremendous thing, especially with how remote you are.”
The N.C. Department of Insurance rates fire departments on a one to 10 scale, with Class 1 being the highest possible rating and 10 the lowest. Higher ratings tend to give fire insurance holders in a given department’s service area larger insurance rate discounts.
Other Carteret County fire departments also have recently received results of their insurance rating inspections, with several departments achieving higher ISO ratings. Those departments include Beaufort, Indian Beach, Pine Knoll Shores, Morehead City, Newport and Emerald Isle fire departments.
Mill Creek Fire Chief Kerry Jenkins said this rating improvement has been “a long time coming to our community.”
“We’ve promised fiscal responsibility to the county,” he said. “This will mean an insurance rate reduction for our community. We promise to our community to continue to improve.”
Chief Jenkins said he hopes this shows the department’s dedication to keeping its promise of improvement to David Knox, the previous Mill Creek fire chief, who retired in February 2019.
“As our little department grows, we’ve got to improve,” Chief Jenkins said. “We can’t just wing it like in the old days.”
Carteret County Fire Marshal Eddie Lewis was present for the announcement and said he’s “very happy for them.”
“The administration and members of the fire department have gone above and beyond,” Mr. Lewis said, “and this is the result today. I don’t know anyone in Carteret County whose gone from a nine to a four. This is historic in Carteret County."
