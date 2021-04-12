Carteret County reports 51st COVID-19 death Monday, announces final vaccination clinic

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department issued a release Monday announcing the county’s 51st COVID-19-related death.
According to health officials, the resident who died was in their 70s with preexisting health conditions and died complications related to COVID-19. No further information about the patient will be released, according to the release.
“We continue to see the spread of the COVID-19 virus in our community and sadly had another resident pass,” County Consolidated Human Services Director Cindy Holman said in the release sent Monday morning. “I encourage everyone to get the vaccine to protect yourself and help protect your neighbors from contracting this deadly virus.”
Due to decreasing demand, the health department also announced Monday it will host its last mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic Friday, April 30. The county said in a release there has been a decline lately in appointments being scheduled through the call center.
Individuals 16 years of age and older who haven’t yet received a vaccine can make an appointment through April 30 by calling 252-728-8550 and selecting option 2.
After April 30, eligible individuals who wish to receive a vaccination can locate a provider and schedule an appointment online using myspot.nc.gov.
As for new COVID-19 cases Monday, the county reported nine additional cases since Friday, bringing the overall total to 4,789. Active cases decreased by 16 over the same period to 69, while recovered cases stand at 4,669.
There were three COVID-related hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City as of Monday afternoon, as well.
