RALEIGH — There’s still a little time for anyone with interest in gamebird management to provide input to state wildlife managers.
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is seeking public comment on the 2021-22 migratory game bird hunting seasons, specifically waterfowl, webless and extended falconry. Comments will be accepted until Friday on the commission’s online comment portal at the website ncpaws.org/paws/wrc/publiccomments/publiccomments.aspx.
The agency’s commissioners will review the comments and select the season dates at the Thursday, April 22 business meeting.
According to the WRC, each year the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service provides season date frameworks from which the state wildlife commission may choose hunting season dates. Compensatory days are allowed for those states that do not allow hunting of migratory birds on Sunday.
The season dates being considered include compensatory days for waterfowl and webless species and take into consideration feedback derived from a recently completed statewide duck hunter survey.
The public can access a detailed overview of proposed changes in federal hunting season frameworks and/or changes to seasons and bag limits for 2021-22, as well as season frameworks for webless and waterfowl species, extended falconry season frameworks, and Canada goose and duck hunting zones on the agency’s website, ncwildlife.org.
For more information on migratory game birds in North Carolina, visit the agency’s “What to Hunt” webpage at ncwildlife.org/Hunting/Before-the-Hunt/What-to-Hunt.
