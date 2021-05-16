Cape Carteret moves on proposed 2021-22 budget that includes $25K additional for police

CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners Monday night approved for public hearing a proposed fiscal 2021-22 budget that calls for $1.86 million in revenues and expenditures, with about one-third of that for the police department.
The 5-0 vote came during the board’s regular monthly meeting in town hall and virtually via GoToMeeting.
The police department budget is the largest part of town manager Zach Steffey’s proposal, totaling $621,197, or about a third of all expenditures. That’s up $25,585, from $595,332 in the fiscal 2020-21 budget approved last year. The police department traditionally makes up close to a third of the budget in the town.
The draft budget retains the existing property tax rate of 21.25 cents per $100 of assessed value, and spending is about $235,000 higher than the fiscal 2020-21 adopted budget of $1.63 million.
There was little discussion before the vote Monday, as Mr. Steffey had adjusted items commissioners suggested when he gave them the initial draft of the budget in a work session in late April.
Commissioners also approved, by a 4-1 vote, a plan to lease two public works and three police vehicles in the next fiscal year from Enterprise Rent-A-Car. The goal is to get the new vehicles as soon as possible instead of socking away money year after year to buy them outright.
Officials also say the program will reduce maintenance costs and improve safety and efficiency. The town will turn in the vehicles after a few years and, according to the plan, will reap benefits from the company before leasing new ones.
There’s $27,906 in the police department budget to lease the three Dodge Chargers to replace old ones, and $18,523 to lease F-150 and F-350 Ford trucks to replace two older, problematic models in public works. Both of those figures are annual, recurring costs.
In an email this week, Mr. Steffey said the lengths of the leases will depend on recommendations from Enterprise, which will track maintenance and mileage.
“Part of the program is that they will provide guidance on when the vehicle should be sold based on its age and mileage in order to obtain the maximum resale value for the vehicle,” he said.
The manager added that it’s hard to predict how much money the town will get back when leases end, because Enterprise will make the recommendations when the town should sell them.
“Based on the estimates from Enterprise, we would receive around $10,500 for the three leased police Dodge Chargers and $21,700 for the two public works trucks” at the end of the leases, he said. “This $32,200 in equity can then be applied towards [sic] future leased vehicles, thus offsetting some of the leasing program costs in future budget years.”
In addition, the town expects to get around $15,500 from the sale of the existing vehicles that will be sold in the first year of the program.
The police budget also contains a onetime expense of $1,500 to cover the cost of graphics and decals for the leased police vehicles.
The budget also contains Enterprise fleet management fees which allows the company to track the maintenance and upkeep. This includes $864 for the police department and $192 for thepublic works department.
The next largest departmental total is general administration at $369,541. More than $200,000 of that is for salaries and benefits for Mr. Steffey and other town hall staffers.
Public works is next at $283,749. That includes, in addition to the lease money for the two trucks, $20,000 for a new wood-chipper.
Mr. Steffey projects $89,818 in revenue in from Powell Bill funds, derived from the state’s gas tax to be used for street paving and street-related projects.
The budget includes funds for repairs and painting at town hall, pays a consulting firm that’s helping to develop the land-use plan update and unified development ordinance, provides money for kayak storage racks at parks and allocates funds to pay for replacement of street signs and stop signs, many of which have faded or been damaged over the years.
Other things that contributed to the increase in the expenditures include hikes in the cost of garbage service, an increase in the hourly fee charged by town attorney Brett DeSelms, a 1.5% cost-of-living raise for all employees and a jump in the required contribution to employees’ state retirement plans.
The public hearing will be during the town commission’s Monday, June 14 meeting, which will begin at 6 p.m. After that, the board can officially approve the budget, which will go into effect Thursday, July 1.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
