MOREHEAD CITY – Richard Montana, chairman and founder of charity organization Reelin’ for Research, watched $1 million come in from the organization’s 15th annual fishing tournament for cancer research this past weekend at Jack’s Waterfront Grill and Bar in Morehead City.
Every year since 2009, along Jack’s Waterfront, Reelin’ for Research, one of the biggest charity organizations along the East Coast, holds a one-day offshore and inshore fishing tournament, where all proceeds and annual funds go toward North Carolina’s Children’s Hospital for Pediatric and Cancer research. The group has been able to raise more than $6.2 million over the last 15 years.
Montana grew up fishing in Greensboro with his dad, uncle and college buddies and would hold fishing tournaments for fun for him and his friends during the summers.
“It was all for fun, just to see who could catch the biggest fish,” he said.
The tournament quickly progressed after finding out a friend of his mom’s was diagnosed with cancer.
“We decided that instead of for fun, we’d hold a tournament to raise funds and show support for his mom," said Montana. "We went through Relay of Life, the American Cancer Society and were able to raise $5,000. At that point, everyone knew I wanted to turn this into a really big tournament.”
Montana lost his dad in 2005 from cancer and worked with his friends to turn the tournament into an annual fundraising event.
“When my dad was diagnosed, his attitude was that he’d lived a good life and had an opportunity to live a good life, while there are children out there who don’t have that opportunity,” he said. “That is something that has always stuck to my mom and I, and we knew there was only one place my dad would want the money to go to. In the process of turning this tournament into an annual fundraiser, we went to UNC’s Children’s Hospital in Chapel Hill and talked to Dr. (Stuart) Gold about our idea. He didn’t know much about fishing and wasn’t sure how much we’d be able to raise, but these programs always need funds so he told us to go for it.”
The first tournament year brought in $26,000 raised, the second with $50,000 raised and the third with $75,000 raised. Last year’s tournament raised $800,000 while this year’s tournament surpassed with $1 million raised.
Reelin’ for Research’s committee board is filled by nine individuals while their volunteers make up a little over 50 people, one of which is Heather Barber, the organization’s tournament director.
“I have had the great privilege of being involved with this organization and these amazing people since very early on, and you won’t find a more passionate and dedicated group of individuals,” Barber says. “The magic of Reelin’ for Research will forever be one of the most treasured chapters of my life.”
Montana also expressed his love for the organization and its people and their ability to host annual fundraising tournaments.
“We have a lot of fun. And now, we get a lot of folks who come from all over North and South Carolina to fish, as well as folks from all over the country." Montana said. "It was just a little thing that started to raise money, and now it’s a huge fundraiser. It’s been more or less a dream come true. With the support of so many, it goes to show how much can be accomplished when everybody chips in. We’ve had everyone from eager participants to sponsors, to captains and mates. And Jack’s Waterfront has been a great partnership. We wouldn’t be able to do this without them. And I want to say a big thanks to Heather Barber, our tournament director. She’s basically our head coach in this thing.”
Barber is an active and inspiring component to Reelin’ for Research.
“What I receive from Reelin’ for Research is exponentially greater than what I put in, and I leave each weekend full of hope because of my witness to the best that humanity has to offer,” Barber explained. “I have no doubt that folks who were there this weekend, including all of our kids, left inspired to do more good in the world, because it can’t just be measured in dollars. My heart is so full from this weekend.”
Weigh-ins occurred on Saturday afternoon after initial fishing. Saturday night activities included a celebration party, awards banquet and silent auction. Entry fees for fishing are $1,000 for both inshore or offshore fishing with 100% of those proceeds going to UNC’s Children’s Hospital cancer research.
“We’ve been able to raise a lot from sponsorships. Some teams raise $2-7,000 while others raise $10-200,000, and we give the Skinner Award to the team that raises the most money," Montana said. "Our award is to honor the memory of Buzz Skinner, a gentleman really passionate about fishing, who lost his battle with cancer in 2010. His daughters are involved in this tournament now as well.”
Fundraisers also come from high schools all across the state wanting to get involved.
“I think one of the coolest things for me over the last 15 years in seeing how far this thing has come is to see the amount of children involved now and how many high schools are involved in organizing fundraisers,” Montana offered. “We call them our teen ambassadors, and it’s been cool to see the tournament go on to the young blood and watch them get involved in giving back. They’re the future, and it’s been awesome to see them step up. One of the most magical things about this tournament this year was being able to take my daughters offshore and fish with my good buddy Seth and his daughters. We caught quite a few mahi and two blue m which is pretty unheard of for the first time offshore. That was really cool.”
Dale Britt, longtime charter boat captain in Morehead City, was also an instrumental aspect in helping Montana start the tournament, in addition to getting other captains involved.
“Britt continues to be a big advocate for us," said Montana. "My kids and I, alongside my longtime friend Seth and his daughters, were able to fish with him this weekend, which was really special.”
People can get involved with Reelin’ for Research through donations, volunteering, sponsorships and more. The organization's website also offers student ambassadorship options. Go online at Resources and information available at Reelin for ResearchVolunteer - Reelin for Research.
"Reelin’ for Research is at the heart of our mission at UNC Children’s, to promote the health of all children through compassionate family-centered care, tireless advocacy, scientific discovery and education of future leaders," said. Keela Lyon, UNC Children’s Hospital executive director. "The magnitude of your impact cannot be measured. You are transforming care and inspiring hope for all children and families facing pediatric cancer.”
