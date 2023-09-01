CARTERET COUNTY — Visitor spending in the county in 2022 continued to trend upward following a record-breaking 2021 year of tourism revenue.
According to data released by the state Department of Commerce earlier this month, Carteret County ranked 11th among all counties in tourism revenue last year with $695 million, part of the $33.3 billion generated statewide.
There was an 8.1% increase in spending from 2021 to 2022.
Crystal Coast Tourism Development Authority (TDA) Executive Director Jim Browder noted the increase was better than expected.
“The mountains and beaches did very well during the COVID years,” he said. “We knew it would eventually level out, but we didn’t know exactly when. We were very pleased we were able to build a great 2022 on top of a record 2021 year.”
The county saw a remarkable 32% increase in spending from 2020 to the 2021 total of $643 million. That followed a 3.4% drop from 2019 to 2020.
Browder said the county will “take what it can get” with the recent upward trend, but that level of growth is not anticipated in upcoming years.
“I still expect we’ll be leaps and bounds ahead of the 2018 pre-Florence and pre-COVID numbers,” he said. “When you consider North Carolina is one of the top three tourism destinations in the country, and Carteret County is No. 11, it’s impressive.”
The rise in demand for rural vacation destinations during the pandemic and the historic popularity of beach tourism certainly played crucial roles in the recent growth, but Browder also pointed to the county’s unique authenticity and laid-back environment as a major draw.
“People like to eat out, relax and chill, and this is a great place to do it,” he said. “We don’t have the hustle and bustle and crowds that those larger locations have. We offer relaxation, and if you want more active things to do, we have a lot of options there, too.”
Carteret County’s growth rate of 8.1 % ranked 52nd in the state, compared to neighboring counties Onslow (12.2%), Hyde (9.6%), Pamlico (6.9%), Jones (6.7%) and Craven (6.4%). The county’s total spending surpassed all of them, however.
Carteret County was one of four coastal counties to rank highly in total spending, including Dare ($1.97 billion) at No. 4, Brunswick ($1.09 billion) at No. 6 and New Hanover ($1.05 billion) at No. 7.
Additionally, the county ranked high statewide in state and local tax savings per resident. The Department of Commerce report estimates a savings of $717.40 saved per resident of Carteret, seventh highest among all counties.
Browder commented that, going forward, the most efficient approach to the county’s recent growth and the development expected with the construction of Interstate 42, is through promoting the county as a year-round destination.
“If we can build up the shoulder seasons and the off-seasons, the infrastructure needed to serve those visitors is already built,” he said. “We don’t have to build anything else.”
The TDA’s goal, he said, is to help the county’s communities maintain their “sense of place” by working toward more consistent traffic rather than contribute toward the already cumbersome spike in summer visitors.
