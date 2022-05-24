ATLANTIC BEACH — Atlantic Beach Town Manager David Walker announced Monday night he will retire in spring 2023.
Mr. Walker made the announcement during the town council’s monthly meeting in the town hall off Highway 58, shortly after the council unanimously approved the 2022-23 budget prepared by the manager.
According to a press release from the town Tuesday, Mr. Walker has served Atlantic Beach for 15 of his 42 years of service in local government. His career also includes service in Morehead City and Kinston as city manager, and as executive director of the Onslow Water and Sewer Authority in Onslow County.
In Morehead City, he was manager when the N.C. Seafood Festival began its long and successful run in 1987.
During the council meeting Monday night, Mr. Walker said he was “proud to be part of the team” that had brought Atlantic Beach a new town park on the old Food Lion site on the south side of Highway 58, a new public works facility and the recently opened $7 million police/fire/EMS and administrative complex.
In the press release, he also cited his role in major improvements in the town’s infrastructure, water system, stormwater management system and beach and sound access facilities while maintaining one of the lowest property tax rates on the North Carolina coast, 20 cents per $100 of assessed value.
He added that, “I have enjoyed my association with Mayor Trace Cooper, the current council, and all former councils, department heads and employees. We have weathered many storms and a pandemic together.
“I am thankful for the opportunity to have served the citizens with one-third of my career in Atlantic Beach,” he added.
Mr. Walker plans to stay on as manager until the council names a successor next spring and the new manager begins work.
He and his family plan to live in the area after retirement.
