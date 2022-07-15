MOREHEAD CITY — As residents enjoy summer weather with their pets, a group of county animal lovers wants to make sure homeless pets at the animal shelter are not forgotten.
Ruth Jones, along with Sea Paws, a local pet supply business in Morehead City, are collecting pet supplies for the Carteret County Humane Society Animal Shelter in Newport as part of Paws in July.
“The shelter has been very crowded for more than a month, and they need as many supplies as we can get them,” Ms. Jones said in a telephone interview on Monday.
Sarah Vaughn, co-owner of Sea Paws, agreed.
“We really want to help the shelter. They are just overrun with animals right now, and we love our shelter,” Ms. Vaughn said Thursday. “They are doing all they can to help homeless animals.”
People are invited to drop off Purina dog, cat, puppy and kitten food, non-clumping cat litter, pet toys, treats and shelter beds at Sea Paws, 412-C Evans St., Morehead City, during business hours. Items can be dropped off 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day but Tuesdays and Sundays when the business is closed.
The group has set up a photo collage of shelter animals, where donors can leave their items. Ms. Jones said donations will be transported to the shelter the first part of August.
Carteret County Humane Society Animal Shelter Manager Rachel Hardin said food and supplies are needed, and she appreciated the group’s support.
“We greatly appreciate everyone’s continuing support,” Ms. Hardin said Monday. “We are at capacity, and it’s kitten season. We are having more owner turn-ins than normal, and we aren’t having as many adoptions.”
Ms. Jones started the supply drive several years ago in memory of a beloved dog she owned that had been a rescue. She and Sea Paws conduct collection drives twice a year, one in December, called Santa Paws, and one in July, Paws in July.
The July drive is held in memory of a greyhound, Earl, that was rescued and owned by Ms. Vaughn and her husband Jeff. Photos and paintings of Earl are included in the area where pet supplies can be dropped off at Sea Paws.
Ms. Vaughn also likes to participate in the supply drive because she is a former board of directors member for an animal shelter in Greensboro.
Ms. Jones and Ms. Vaughn emphasized that those donating supplies are welcome to purchase them anywhere.
“They don’t have to purchase them from Sea Paws,” Ms. Jones said. “They are just serving as the drop-off site.”
For more information about the supply drive, call the store at 252-648-8522.
For more information about adopting pets from the shelter, call 252-247-7744.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
