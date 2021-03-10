Church news: March 10

Full Gospel Businessmen
Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship in America will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at Cox’s Restaurant in Morehead City. The speaker will be Matt Shortway of Newport.
First UMC
First United Methodist Church in Morehead City is hosting a series of Lenten worship times from 12:10 to 12:30 p.m. each Tuesday through March 30. Various pastors will share a brief devotion, and there will be singing and prayer.
People can attend in person with COVID-19 safety precautions of spacing and masks, or via Livestream on the church’s Facebook page.
The church will celebrate a Resurrection Eggstravaganza from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 27. This will be a trunk-or-treat style spring festival in the church’s parking lot. Those attending should bring their own basket, and egg cartons will be provided to search for special eggs at certain trunks.
The event is free and open to the community. Registration is not required, and children up to and including fifth-graders are invited. Masks are encouraged.
Those attending should park in the church’s Bridges Street parking lot and walk into the parking lot through the alley. The church is creating a one-way flow of walking traffic through the event. Greeters will be stationed at the entrance to help ensure guests are properly spaced as they enter.
Harlowe UMC
Loving Our Neighbors ministry at Harlowe United Methodist Church will provide free meals from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 20. Hot meals will consist of chicken pot pie soup with roll, dessert and bottled water.
Bethlehem UMC
Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Bogue will hold a clam chowder and chili drive-thru sale from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 20.
