BEAUFORT — Below is a list of results from the Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 municipal elections. All results are reported from the N.C. State Board of Elections and are unofficial until canvass day Tuesday, Nov. 9.
Winners of each race are bolded, and the symbol (i) denotes incumbents.
Atlantic Beach mayor (one seat):
· A.B. (Trace) Cooper III (i): 17, 89.47%
· Write-in: 2, 10.53%
Atlantic Beach council (five seats):
· Harry Archer (i): 10, 13.7%
· Joey Dean: 17, 23.29%
· Danny Navey (i): 14, 19.18%
· Joseph (Joey) Starling: 17, 23.29%
· Austin Waters (i): 13, 17.81%
· Write-in: 2, 2.74%
Beaufort mayor (one seat):
· Sharon Harker: 590, 77.43%
· John Mattson: 169, 22.18%
· Write-in: 3, 0.39%
Beaufort commission (two seats):
· Melvin Cooper: 303, 21.49%
· Charles Steven McDonald (i): 178, 12.62%
· Bucky Oliver: 351, 24.89%
· Heather Poling: 82, 5.82%
· Jordan Sinclair: 173, 12.27%
· Bob Terwilliger: 321, 22.77%
· Write-in: 2, 0.14%
Bogue mayor (one seat):
· Robert O’Chat (i): 10, 100%
· Write-in: 0
Bogue council (two seats):
· John Dale: 4, 21.05%
· David Padgett (i): 8, 42.11%
· Charles A. Wilton (i): 7, 36.84%
· Write-in: 0
Cape Carteret commission (three seats):
· Steve Martin (i): 166, 18.34%
· David Monroe: 126, 13.92%
· Charlie Morgan: 161, 17.79%
· John P. Ritchie: 150, 16.57%
· Cameron Watts: 156, 17.24%
· Sarah Wax: 146, 16.13%
· Write-in: 0
Cedar Point commission (three seats):
· Pamela Castellano (i): 41, 33.06%
· John Nash (i): 47, 37.9%
· Joshua Reilly: 36, 29.03%
· Write-in: 0
Emerald Isle mayor (one seat):
· Jason Holland: 278, 55.38%
· Doug Starcke: 212, 42.23%
· Write-in: 12, 2.39%
Emerald Isle commission (three seats):
· Candace Dooley (i): 362, 25.88%
· Josh Sawyer: 201, 14.37%
· Travis Speight: 109, 7.79%
· Mark Taylor (i): 342, 24.45%
· Jamie L. Vogel: 237, 16.94%
· Jeff Ward: 139, 9.94%
· Write-in: 9, 0.64%
Indian Beach commission (three seats):
· Kelly Arnett: 6, 13.95%
· Randall T. Bentley: 11, 25.58%
· Michael Luther (i): 10, 23.26%
· Lilla A. Wieseler: 11, 25.58%
· Write-in: 5, 11.63%
Morehead City mayor (one seat):
· Jerry Jones (i): 130, 94.2%
· Write-in: 8, 5.8%
Morehead City council (two seats):
· George W. Ballou (i): 109, 37.46%
· Keri McCann (i): 77, 26.46%
· Harvey Walker: 105, 36.08%
· Write-in: 0
Newport mayor (one seat):
· Dennis R. Barber (i): 90, 98.9%
· Write-in: 1, 1.1%
Newport council (two seats):
· Bob Benedict (i): 66, 43.71%
· Mark D. Eadie (i): 83, 54.97%
· Write-in: 2, 1.32%
Newport council, unexpired term (one seat):
· Rhonda Shinn (i): 85, 98.84%
· Write-in: 1, 1.16%
Peletier commission (three seats):
· Alice Holmes Dunn (i): 12, 13.48%
· Steven Overby: 44, 49.44%
· Tim Quinn: 13, 14.61%
· Larry Rhue (i): 9, 10.11%
· Dan Taylor (i): 9, 10.11%
· Write-in: 2, 2.25%
Pine Knoll Shores mayor (one seat):
· John R. Brodman (i): 54, 88.52%
· Write-in: 7, 11.48%
Pine Knoll Shores commission (three seats):
· Larry Corsello (i): 36, 21.43%
· Robert Cox: 41, 24.4%
· Alicia Kramer Durham (i): 43, 25.6%
· Bill Knecht (i): 47, 27.98%
· Write-in: 1, 0.6%
Reporter's note: This list was last updated at 8:20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, to add unofficial early voting results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.