NCDHHS releases COVID-19 cases by zip code

CARTERET COUNTY — New data released by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Friday show the Beaufort area zip code leads Carteret County in the number of deaths from COVID-19.
NCDHHS Friday released COVID-19 cases and deaths broken down by zip code, though the department said data may differ from the total county and state count and may change once the patient’s residence is verified. Also, cases are suppressed in zip codes where the population is less than 500 and there are less than five cases.
As of Friday, NCDHHS reports Carteret County has had 29 confirmed COVID-19 cases and three deaths.
According to the data, there have been eight cases and two deaths within the 28516 zip code, which includes Beaufort and the unincorporated Down East areas of South River, Otway, North River, Merrimon and Straits. The 28570 zip code, which includes Newport, Bogue and other unincorporated western Carteret areas, has had nine cases and one death.
The zip code encompassing Morehead City, 28557, has seen two COVID-19 cases. Emerald Isle and part of Indian Beach, which fall under zip code 28594, have also had two cases. The 28512 zip code, including Atlantic Beach, Pine Knoll Shores, Salter Path and part of Indian Beach, has seen no confirmed COVID-19 cases.
The western Carteret zip code 28584, which includes Cape Carteret, Peletier and Cedar Point, as well as part of Swansboro, has seen four cases. Atlantic, under the zip code 28511, has had one case. The remaining Down East zip codes have had no reported cases, according to the NCDHHS data.
