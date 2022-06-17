CAPE CARTERET — An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor has finally begun work to repair a major problem at the engineered wetlands stormwater management system the N.C. Coastal Federation constructed in Cape Carteret in 2016.
The nonprofit federation, an environmental group based in the nearby Ocean community, built the system at its own expense in front of Cape Carteret Baptist and Cape Carteret Presbyterian churches off Highway 24. The idea at the time was to filter pollutants from Highway 24 and adjacent parking lots before they flowed through an existing culvert into adjoining Deer Creek, a tributary of Bogue Sound.
The ponds in front of the churches were at the time choked with nuisance vegetation and not working well as a stormwater management or pollution-filtering system, and town officials and the churches gave the go-ahead for the engineered wetlands project. Fish, turtles and other wildlife were relocated for the duration, and the goal was not only to provide better stormwater management, but better habitat.
The whole concept of the project went back to November 2012 when a water-control structure failed, and the water drained into Deer Creek. The ponds then filled with nuisance vegetation. After discussion with the state, Cape Carteret officials enlisted the federation’s help, and planning began.
A contractor and volunteers with the federation planted thousands of native wetlands plants in the ponds, and most have thrived.
Money for the project came from the federation’s 2013 sale of a permanent conservation easement for land at North River Farms to the Natural Resources Conservation Service, a part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
But torrential rains – close to 30 inches – from Hurricane Florence over a few days in September 2018 eroded a berm that separated two stretches of the engineered wetlands. While the wetlands still filtered pollutants, the loss of the berm allowed silt to flow into the portion of Deer Creek just east of Yaupon Drive, angering town officials and some residents.
NCDOT officials agreed to the repair project in 2020 but pushed it back to 2022, in part because the coronavirus pandemic decreased driving, which decreased gas tax revenue and impacted the agency’s budget. NCDOT has also agreed to long-term maintenance the system.
The work by Trader Construction of New Bern is replacing two water control structures that were in the berm between the two wetlands before Florence and is expected to take about two months, maybe more. Trader won the contract in December 2021 with a bid of $367,000 for the work.
Before the dredging last year, the problem in Deer Creek had gotten so bad there was a sandbar in the creek near the ponds, and navigation there was difficult, if not impossible, for all but the smallest boats. Water was sometimes virtually stagnant, according to town officials.
After the dredging, boaters said navigation was much better.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow-on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.