Former Coast Guard dock catches fire at Cape Lookout

HARKERS ISLAND — Shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday, a sailboat captain anchored in Cape Lookout Bight called 911 to report a fire on a former U.S. Coast Guard station dock. Officials are still investigating the cause of the blaze.
Approximately the first 350 feet of the old dock is made of heavy wooden timbers and planking, according to a release from Cape Lookout National Seashore. The dock is valued at more than $1 million.
Initial reports indicate at least 30 feet of the dock is damaged. The Harkers Island and Beaufort fire departments responded immediately and extinguished the blaze at about 3:30 a.m., likely saving the majority of the structure, officials stated.
Initial damage estimates are being conducted, and the National Park Service is requesting assistance with the investigation from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
The cause of the fire is pending further investigation.
If anyone witnessed anything when the fire occurred, they are asked to contact Chief Ranger Jill Jaworski at 252-838-8900.
