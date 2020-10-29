NWS forecasts strong winds from Zeta late Thursday, early Friday

NEWPORT — Carteret County residents and visitors may experience strong winds and other effects from the remnants of Tropical Storm Zeta late Thursday.
The National Weather Service’s weather forecasting office in Newport issued a briefing at 6 a.m. Thursday on the potential effects of Zeta. The NWS announced a wind advisory is in effect for all of eastern North Carolina from noon through 7 p.m. Thursday; the advisory will continue through Thursday night for the Outer Banks and the Down East region.
According to the weather service, Carteret County is forecast to receive maximum wind gusts from 40-45 mph, with a small area in the northeast of the county at risk of 45-50 mph gusts, late Thursday.
“Strong winds could blow around unsecured objects,” the NWS said in its briefing. “Tree limbs could be blown down, causing a few power outages. Strong southwest winds will create low water condition on the Neuse River; low water levels may impact navigation and ferry service.”
The National Hurricane Center issued a public advisory for Zeta at 8 a.m. Thursday, the latest advisory available. According to this advisory, Zeta is about 50 miles west of Asheville and is moving northeast at 39 mph. Zeta has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and a minimum central barometric pressure of 29.23 inches.
The NHC forecasts Zeta to pass over western North Carolina into Virginia Thursday, then continue moving northeast as it passes over Maryland, Delaware and southern New Jersey as it makes its way out to sea.
In addition to a wind advisory, the NWS has also issued a coastal flood advisory for the northern Outer Banks and Hatteras Island. Up to 2 feet of inundation above ground level is possible in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.
“Some roads and low-lying property – including parking lots, homes, etc. adjacent to the waterfront – will experience shallow flooding,” the NWS said. “A second area of concern will be Ocracoke Island, as winds shift from southwest to northwest Friday morning.”
There is also a high risk of rip currents Thursday for ocean waters south of Cape Hatteras, which includes waters off of Carteret County. Rip currents are strong currents of water that run perpendicular to the coastline, which can pull even the strongest swimmers out to sea.
A high surf advisory is also in effect from Cape Lookout to Cape Hatteras Thursday night through Friday morning for breaking waves 6-9 feet high. Dangerous and life-threatening surf is expected, and minor beach erosion is possible.
The NWS forecasts a marginal threat of severe weather Thursday until 7 a.m. Friday.
“Overall the threat is low,” the weather service said, “but with storms occurring at night, (residents should) have multiple ways to receive warnings.”
