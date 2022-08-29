BEAUFORT — The Beaufort Hotel has landed top honors with USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards as "Best Boutique Hotel" in America.
An initial list of 20 nominees was chosen by a combination of editors from USA Today, 10Best.com and other “relevant expert contributors.” The Beaufort Hotel was the only hotel in North Carolina nominated for this national recognition. The top 10 winners were determined by a nationwide vote.
The Beaufort Hotel was named the No. 1 boutique hotel in the country, besting hotels like The Bennett Hotel in Charleston, S.C. and The Joseph Hotel in Nashville, Tenn.
The list of top 10 include:
1. Beaufort Hotel - Beaufort, N.C.
2. Hotel Bennett - Charleston, S.C.
3. The Collector Luxury Inn & Gardens - St. Augustine, Fla.
4. Hotel Trundle - Columbia, S.C.
5. The Joseph Hotel - Nashville, Tenn.
6. The Mizpah Hotel - Tonopah, Nev.
7. Glasbern Inn - Fogelsville, Penn.
8. Inn at the Presidio - San Francisco, Calif.
9. The Guild House Hotel - Philadelphia, Penn.
10. The Alida - Savannah, Ga.
This is the first time the boutique hotel category has been included on USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards.
“We’re thrilled to be recognized in the USA Today 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards 2022 for Best Boutique Hotel,” said Peter Grills, general manager of the Beaufort Hotel.
“To be recognized by USA Today’s trusted team of local travel experts and receive validation from its readers is incredibly rewarding and a testament to our dedicated team who strive to provide impeccable service to our guests every day,” stated Grills. "We are proud of the level of quality and service that our associates deliver our guests each and every day.”
Since opening in June 2019, the Beaufort Hotel has received several awards. The hotel has been a recipient of the Traveler’s Choice Award from Tripadvisor.com for the last two years. The property was named 2021 “Property of the Year” by its management company, Concord Hospitality. The hotel’s restaurant, 34° North Restaurant, has received the Diners’ Choice Award from OpenTable.com for three years in a row.
The Beaufort Hotel is managed by Concord Hospitality Enterprises Company, an award-winning hotel development and management company, based in Raleigh. The hotel is owned by Bucky and Wendy Oliver.
The Beaufort Hotel is located at 2440 Lennoxville Road, Beaufort, N.C. 28516. The phone number is 252-728-3000. You can visit their website at www.BeaufortHotelNC.com.
Located on the Southern Banks of North Carolina, the Beaufort Hotel offers luxurious accommodations with a relaxed elegance that includes 133 guest rooms and suites, unmatched guest amenities and over 10,000 square feet of flexible event space. The hotel has established itself as the premier waterfront destinations for weddings.
The hotel’s waterfront restaurant is renowned for its cuisine which is rooted in local farms and pristine waters. 34° North Restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, dinner and a weekend brunch. Guests can dine on the outdoor patio, a covered open-air dining space overlooking Taylors Creek and Rachel Carson Reserve, home to over 30 amazing wild horses.
The Beaufort Hotel is a unique reflection of its local community, with staff committed to sharing their insider knowledge of the places, moments and experiences that make each destination special. Guests will discover the hidden gems off the beaten path and find the true local flavor they crave by experiencing the Beaufort Hotel.
