MOREHEAD CITY — Morehead City employees who worked throughout the coronavirus pandemic will receive a one-time bonus of $500 to $1,000, depending on their personnel status, to be paid for with funds received through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
The Morehead City Council authorized the payments during its meeting Tuesday in the council chambers of city hall on Bridges Street. The city is set to receive about $2.8 million from ARPA, but federal guidance on how exactly the funds may be used has been slow to come.
One definitive way ARPA recipients can use the funds is as premium pay for essential employees, Morehead City manager Ryan Eggleston shared Tuesday. Who is eligible for premium pay is based on interim final guidance from the U.S. Treasury.
“Premium pay would be eligible to workers based on their hire date, either full-time or part-time as their personnel status and work hours during the period of March 16, 2020, through Nov. 30, 2021,” Mr. Eggleston said.
Full-time employees will be eligible to receive up to about $1,000, after applicable taxes and withholdings, and part-timers can get up to $500. In total, the payments will cost the city about $275,000, spread across multiple funds, most of which is covered by ARPA.
“The large majority of all of those funds for premium pay, almost 86% of that total pot, if council decides to act on it...would be funded by the ARP funds,” Mr. Eggleston said.
The city council unanimously passed a resolution and corresponding budget amendments to authorize the bonuses, which will be paid out by the end of the year. The city joins several other municipalities in Carteret County, including Emerald Isle, Cape Carteret and Cedar Point, that decided to use ARPA to fund staff bonuses.
The ARPA, which President Joe Biden signed into law in May, is a nearly $2 trillion stimulus package that made about $350 billion available to state and local governments for coronavirus relief assistance. Morehead City was set to receive about $2.8 million paid out over two years, about $1.4 million each year. The city received its first payment, which was placed in a special fund for accounting purposes, earlier in 2021.
The city had also been considering starting up a utility assistance program using ARPA funds, but that has been put on hold as officials await more guidance.
