BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Planning Commission recommended a series of text amendments meant to bring multiple county ordinances into compliance with new state requirements.
The commission met Monday evening at the administration complex in Beaufort to consider the amendments, which were written to comply with new state planning and development statutes known as Chapter 160D.
According to the UNC School of Government, Chapter 160D modernizes the state’s planning statutes, consolidating them into a single, unifying chapter and organizing them in a more logical and coherent manner.
“While the new law does not make major policy changes or shifts in the scope of authority granted to local governments, it does provide many clarifying amendments and consensus reforms that will need to be incorporated into local development regulations,” reads information on the SOG’s website about Chapter 160D.
The General Assembly enacted legislation making Chapter 160D effective as of June 19, but local governments have until July 1, 2021, to fully comply with the new law.
The County Planning Commission reviewed proposed text amendments to the Down East Conservation Ordinance; Electronic Gaming Operations Ordinance; Group Housing Ordinance; Manufactured Homes, Manufactured Home Parks and Recreational Vehicle Parks Ordinance; Solar Ordinance; Tall Structures Ordinance; and subdivision regulations.
Most of the amendments involve minor wording changes, and there was little discussion among planning commission members over the proposed changes. The panel voted unanimously to recommend approval, with members Scott Eckholdt, Bruce Rogers and Harry Archer absent. The Carteret County Board of Commissioners will consider final approval during an upcoming meeting.
The planning commission Monday also recommended a separate amendment, unrelated to Chapter 160D, to the Down East Conservation Ordinance to change buffer requirements for buildings located within the Area of Environmental Concern. AECs are designated by the N.C. Coastal Resources Commission and are subject to specific development policies through the Coastal Area Management Act.
The county ordinance currently requires a 50-foot buffer from the normal high water line to all buildings within the AEC. However, CAMA only requires a 30-foot buffer, so the proposed amendment eliminates the additional 20-foot buffer requirement. Carteret County Planning Director Gene Foxworth said he was approached by County Commissioner Chris Chadwick about removing the additional requirement.
“There’s a 30-foot buffer required by the state, the 20-foot buffer is in addition to that,” Mr. Foxworth said. “To make everything even across the county, so that everybody has the same setback requirements, we were asked to investigate taking it out.”
Mr. Foxworth said requests from property owners wishing to avoid the extra 20-foot buffer requirement are among the most common variance requests the county sees. He said as long as the ordinance maintains the 30-foot buffer, it will remain in compliance with CAMA.
The planning commission unanimously recommended the amendment for approval.
