MOREHEAD CITY — Many in the Marine Sciences and Technology Early College High School Class of 2022 were called trailblazers when they entered as the first freshmen at the school, which opened in August 2018 on the campus of Carteret Community College.
Four years later, the high school trail has come to an end for MaST’s first graduating class. Thirty-one seniors received diplomas Thursday evening during commencement exercises in the Crystal Coast Civic Center.
Students participating in commencement exercises fought through many challenges to receive those hard-earned diplomas, according to graduate Juan Lara Torres in his opening remarks.
“Over the years, we have faced Hurricane Florence, the passing of one of our peers (late classmate Alex Doss), possible school closure and then a global pandemic,” he said. “We have worked hard to make it to this day.”
Picking up on that theme, graduate Jenna Rutledge, keynote speaker, said, “In these short four years, we lost loved ones, hurricanes ruined our plans, a pandemic flipped our worlds upside down, and the fate of our school was questioned, not once, but a few times. But who can blame them? As Taylor Swift once said, ‘People throw rocks at things that shine.'”
Many of the students who received diplomas Thursday also received Associate in Arts and Associate in Science degrees, as well as trades certificates, from CCC during commencement exercises May 13.
The program allows students to earn both college credits and high school credits at the same time.
Citing budget concerns, the County Board of Education has considered shutting the school down multiple times. But parents and students have fought back, including legal action, in their attempts to keep the school open.
MaST still faces an uncertain future. After hearing an appeal April 5 from MaST parents and students to not close their school, the County Board of Education adopted a resolution during that meeting calling for a study on closing MaST after the Class of 2023 graduates.
The board also scheduled a public hearing for 6 p.m. Tuesday regarding the closure of MaST.
Prior to commencement exercises, graduate Ridge Hayden of Cedar Point said he was looking forward to his future thanks to MaST. After receiving certificates and degrees from the CCC diesel heavy equipment and auto technology programs, he has been hired by Caterpillar as a heavy equipment technician, making $21 per hour.
“I am very excited, but at the same time it’s sad more people won’t get this same opportunity,” he said.
Ms. Rutledge said she and her classmates have learned valuable lessons because of what they have been through. With the symbol of MaST being a lighthouse beacon, she encouraged fellow graduates to let their lights shine as they further their education or enter the workforce.
“I'm brave enough to admit that being a beacon and shining our light feels a little cheesy, but at the end of the day, it truly does define who we are,” she said. “Each of us took the leap of faith to jump into the unknown, we were defined as the trailblazers, we carved out our own path into uncharted territory, and even through all the chaos, we found light. We held each other close in the hard times, we spoke up for ourselves when people tried to deny us, and we did it all while making the deadlines for assignments.”
She further thanked all those who believed in MaST and the students.
MaST Principal Cory Johnson also thanked all those who have supported the school.
“I would like to welcome all of the parents, families and friends of the first graduating class at MaST High School. We welcome you here tonight to celebrate the perseverance and accomplishments of each of our graduates,” he said. “It goes without saying, we are incredibly proud of each graduate here today.”
There was also a somber moment when Mr. Johnson, the graduates and audience stopped for a moment of silence in memory of former student Alex Doss.
“Today, we reserve a seat among our graduates in remembrance of Alex,” he said. “He will forever be our beacon.”
As well as speeches and receiving diplomas, graduate Adrianna Seder performed “Never Grow Up” by Taylor Swift, which brought tears to many in the room.
Junior marshals for the ceremony were Alexander Grigoriciuc, Claire Johnson, Jennifer Lara Torres, Rosanna Secchi and Ashley Van.
Seniors at Croatan, East Carteret and West Carteret high schools were set to receive diplomas at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
