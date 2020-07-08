Carteret Health Care completes pharmacy renovation, other projects

MOREHEAD CITY — Several improvement projects recently wrapped up at Carteret Health Care, including a redesigned cardio-pulmonary rehabilitation area, a renovated pharmacy and a relocated central sterile department.
The CHC Board of Directors met June 22 at the hospital for its regular monthly meeting, during which Chief Information Officer Kyle Marek provided an update on the projects.
First, the hospital completed a redesign of the cardio-pulmonary rehabilitation area to add more space and improve patient safety. The hospital offers an exercise and education program for those with heart and pulmonary diseases, with a dedicated space where people can exercise and meet with physicians.
Mr. Marek noted the redesign aimed to improve patient privacy and workflow, decrease the fall rate, eliminate congestion at high-traffic areas and create a more aesthetically pleasing area.
Changes to the cardio-pulmonary rehabilitation area include a larger waiting room, new entrance/exit and an education room that can accommodate two classes at once. Exercise classes at the hospital resumed June 22.
“They’ll start with cardio patients first, with smaller class sizes to allow for (social) distancing while they’re exercising,” Vice President of Clinical Support Mike Soucie said. “And then the pulmonary patients will be added in the future, they’re being delayed to protect the patients in that population.”
As for the pharmacy, the hospital had to renovate it to comply with new state and federal regulations. Among other changes, the renovation added sterile and non-sterile hazardous storage and compound areas. That was done to comply with regulations designed to protect employees during the storage, transport, preparation and compounding of hazardous medications.
Mr. Marek noted though construction is complete, the pharmacy area has to pass a systems test before it’s operational. Most of those employees with offices in the pharmacy area who were displaced during construction have been able to move back.
Finally, the hospital also completed a relocation of the central sterile processing department, where surgical supplies are sterilized, from the first to the second floor. The relocation allows the department to be on the same floor as the operating room, improving overall workflow of the hospital.
Much of the hospital’s sterilization equipment was also upgraded as part of the relocation. Mr. Marek said the cleansing process should be faster and more efficient now and the new department also allows room for future growth.
“I know the amount of instruments they can move through there is significantly faster than it was previously,” he said. “…From a relationship standpoint, it’s a lot quicker to the OR.”
As of June 22, the hospital was awaiting state approval to move into the new central sterile department.
