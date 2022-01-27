UNC-IMS faculty share experiences, hopes for the future as institute celebrates 75 years

This article is the second in a two-part series on the 75th anniversary of the UNC Institute of Marine Sciences. The first article detailing a brief history of the institute and can be read online here.
MOREHEAD CITY — With the UNC Institute of Marine Sciences celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, several members of its faculty shared with the News-Times their experiences working at the lab, as well as their plans for the future.
Among some of the longest-standing members of IMS’s faculty is distinguished professor of aquatic microbial ecology Dr. Hans Paerl. He said in a Jan. 12 interview with the News-Times he joined the institute in 1978, shortly after IMS expanded its focus from advising state officials on fisheries management to include multiple fields of marine science.
“The lab was very quiet in the beginning,” Dr. Paerl said, “then they started hiring new faculty. It became more interdisciplinary, so we could get more funding to address more issues in coastal North Carolina.”
IMS and coastal North Carolina seemed to make a strong first impression on Dr. Paerl, who came to the east coast from the University of California in Davis. He said he was offered a position on the faculty the same weekend he was interviewed.
“I think they were anxious to get some people (hired),” he said. “The year I joined, I saw my first tropical storm. I came here a bachelor and (later) met my wife, Barbara.”
Dr. Pearl went on to say that over the years, he’s seen IMS’s staff and faculty doing more dynamic research in fisheries, ranging from environmental studies to research on climate change.
“It’s all fitting together really well,” he said. “We’ve been able to do a lot of collaborative work, not just in the lab but with other institutes.”
One memorable experiences for Dr. Paerl was Hurricane Floyd, which struck the U.S. east coast in 1999. While the effects of the hurricane cut off IMS from contact outside of the county for about six weeks, it “offered a unique experience to study the long-term effects of tropical storms on the coastal environment,” Dr. Paerl said.
Another memorable achievement for Dr. Paerl was creating FerryMON, a partnership program between IMS and the N.C. Department of Transportation. NCDOT placed water quality monitoring equipment on its ferries, providing IMS with a regular source of water quality data on the Neuse River and Pamlico Sound.
IMS is involved not only in local marine science work, but also international work. In 2005, Dr. Paerl hosted a discussion on algal blooms with scientists from around the country. In addition to the U.S. scientists, several visiting scientists from China also attended.
“That was the beginning of our international effort to study these (algal) blooms,” Dr. Paerl said. “We’ve been keeping the collaboration going nicely. We’ve been taking data they send us (from China) to do analysis of the data with them and make (water quality) management recommendations. The exchange of data hasn’t been impeded (by the COVID-19 pandemic).”
Some of IMS’s faculty were once undergrads at the institute. Professor of estuarine and fisheries ecology Dr. Joel Fodrie said in a Jan. 13 email to the News-Times he came to IMS as an undergrad in 1998.
“That summer experience heavily influenced my whole career arc,” he said, “and led me to pursue a job focused on coastal research.”
Dr. Fodrie joined the IMS faculty in 2009. He said the lab groups at the institute “represent a real workhorse for the people of North Carolina, with great focus on critical issues, such as marine resource management, water quality and coastal weather hazards.”
“As humans continue to migrate toward and develop along the North Carolina coastline the need for – and timeliness of – research conducted IMS has only grown more intense.”
Looking ahead, Dr. Fodrie said he expects IMS’s core mission to serve the growing needs of North Carolina will remain the same in the future.
“The projects will vary over time as new issues emerge or resurface, whether that’s related to a growing shellfish farming industry, sedimentation effects, etc.” he said. “IMS will certainly be deeply involved in a new request from the N.C. General Assembly to review the status and management approaches of our marine fisheries and coastal habitats.”
For one faculty member, coming to IMS was a pleasant surprise. Institute Morehead City field site coordinator for coastal and marine geology Dr. Antonio Rodriguez told the News-Times when he applied in 2005 for a job in the marine sciences department at UNC-Chapel Hill, he’d been looking for a position on campus there.
“The selection committee thought I was better suited for a job at IMS,” he said, “and they were exactly correct. IMS is a wonderful place to teach and conduct coastal research because of its location in the middle of the North Carolina coastline.
“The faculty are all leaders in their respective fields and embrace multidisciplinary approaches for addressing the pressing issues North Carolina faces, such as increased development, accelerating sea level rise, warming temperatures and changes in storminess,” he continued.
Dr. Rodriguez went on to say he’s “constantly impressed with the research my colleagues at IMS are conducting and its tremendous value to North Carolina.”
“My most memorable experience was a faculty trip to look at some oyster reefs that were constructed in Middle Marsh in the late 1990s that resulted in new research directions and discoveries about oyster reefs,” he said.
Looking ahead, Dr. Rodriguez said he plans to help IMS integrate into the UNC College of Arts and Sciences in the near future “in a way that enhances student learning, while maintaining our mission to help North Carolina better manage our rich coastal environments through research, public education, outreach and service.”
