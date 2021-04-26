NEWPORT — Local weather watchers and others have an opportunity to join the National Weather Service for a class on weather spotting this week.
The NWS weather forecasting office in Newport announced it’s conducting a BasicSKYWARN (weather spotters) training classes from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. The class will be held online, and registration for the Thursday class is available at the website register.gotowebinar.com/register/1285350396690893328.
According to the NWS, the class trains volunteers on how to report severe weather to the weather service. It is free and open to everyone, with no age requirements, previous training or equipment needed. Interested participants must have internet access via a computer or a mobile device to view and hear the presentation.
The SKYWARN program is a nationwide program that provides real-time severe weather reports to the weather service. NWS Newport warning coordination meteorologist Erik Heden said trained weather spotters provide valuable, lifesaving information.
“We encourage those who have an interest in weather to participate in this critical program,” Mr. Heden said. “Despite all the technological advances, SKYWARN Spotter reports are still crucial to the National Weather Service in providing more accurate severe weather warnings.”
Interested participants who have questions about the class may send them to Mr. Heden via email to erik.heden@noaa.gov.
