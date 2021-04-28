Conservation organization offers funding for shellfish aquaculture projects

ARLINGTON, Va. — Local shellfish growers, nonprofits, academic organizations and others have an opportunity to apply for funding for projects to improve resilience in the U.S. shellfish industry.
The Nature Conservancy, a global environmental nonprofit dedicated to creating a world where people and nature can thrive, is accepting applications for the Supporting Oyster Aquaculture and Restoration Shellfish Growers Resiliency Fund. According to TNC, the fund – a partnership formed between the conservancy, The Pew Charitable Trusts, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, the Natural Resources Conservation Service, state management agencies and shellfish growers’ associations – is extending $1 million to growers and aligned organizations to further collaborate marine conservation efforts and increase economic opportunities for shellfish farming.
“The SOAR Shellfish Growers Resiliency Fund aims to pave the way for a more resilient and sustainable U.S. shellfish industry that benefits the ocean and the communities which rely upon it,” TNC said.
The fund offers small awards of up to $20,000 to shellfish growers and large awards of up to $100,000 for projects to address systemic issues facing the industry. The two types of awards have different eligibility requirements, application and reporting requirements, priorities and deadlines.
TNC will hold an informational webinar online via Zoom at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Registration for the webinar is available online at tnc.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcqfuysrTsiG9E1eEo0gLOM-UGNTMs-KtnE.
Applications for the first round of small awards are due Monday, May 17, while applications for the second round are due in June. Applications for the large awards are due by Monday, June 14.
According to TNC, small award projects must identify and advance at least one of several priorities:
- Increase farmer engagement in shellfish restoration, marine conservation activities or improve environmental outcomes of such farming.
- Improve efficiency of farming operations.
- Advance product marketing to increase demand.
- Develop new products and species.
- Create a diverse, equitable and inclusive shellfish aquaculture industry.
Meanwhile, TNC encourages “initiatives that will benefit broad swaths of the shellfish aquaculture industry” to apply for large awards. Recipients will be required to work in partnership with shellfish farmers on at least one of the following priorities:
- Advance payments for ecosystem services.
- Create long-term markets for restoration.
- Advance product marketing to increase demand.
- Develop new products and species.
- Develop supporting infrastructure and services.
- Improve regulation of shellfish aquaculture.
More information on SOAR, the fund and application guidelines are available online at nature.org/en-us/what-we-do/our-priorities/provide-food-and-water-sustainably/food-and-water-stories/oyster-
