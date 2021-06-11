BEAUFORT — Beaufort Commissioner Sharon Harker has been selected as a member of the first cohort of policy fellows for The Hunt Institute Policy Fellows program in Cary.
The town shared a press release announcing her selection May 25. Ms. Harker will join 27 other community and local government leaders from across the state in the fellowship opportunity.
“The program aims to provide a bipartisan group of future education policymakers and aspiring state and local elected officials in North Carolina with the resources, space, and expertise needed to develop thoughtful positions on a variety of education policy issues,” the organization stated in the release.
Ms. Harker, a Democrat, was elected to the Beaufort Board of Commissioners in 2015 and works as a licensed respiratory therapist and licensed polysomnographic technologist at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
“I am very honored to be selected by the Hunt Institute for this prestigious program,” she said in a separate statement. “I look forward to engaging with my cohort group of education and community leaders from across the state while learning more about education, public policy and how we can build consensus to improve education for our students.
“I will use the knowledge gained and the connections made to benefit the students and citizens of Carteret County and the Town of Beaufort,” Ms. Harker continued.
“The Hunt State Policy Fellows program perfectly aligns with The Hunt Institute’s mission to help policymakers navigate an ever-changing education landscape and prepare them to work across the aisle to improve outcomes for all of North Carolina’s students,” founder and former Gov. Jim Hunt said in the release. “I look forward to working with this group of young leaders to build champions of education.”
Ms. Harker will take part in three sessions with the other fellows between July and November, discussing education governance and policy issues.
“These sessions will take place over two days and offer ways for Fellows to engage in constructive dialogue around leadership in the public policy landscape, building consensus across parties, and navigating competing agendas,” the release continues.
