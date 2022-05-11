MOREHEAD CITY — Nearly 200 Carteret Community College graduates are expected to walk across the stage Friday to receive degrees during commencement exercises in the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City.
“This will be a record number of students participating in the program for us,” CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini said during the CCC Board of Trustees meeting, held Tuesday in the college’s Foundation Building.
Many more students received degrees as well but have opted to not participate in commencement exercises.
CCC Board of Trustees Chairman Melodie Darden pointed out that it will be the first time an in-person commencement exercise has been held since 2019 due to COVID-19. The previous two years, commencement was held during drive-thru ceremonies in the college’s parking lot.
The 58th annual commencement ceremony will begin at 3 p.m.
In a press release issued about commencement exercises, Dr. Mancini said, “Each graduate has received four tickets for family and friends to attend, and we expect a packed house. We know how important it is for graduates to share this monumental day with friends and family. We will have an overflow area in Joslyn Hall where un-ticketed guests can watch the ceremony live. The live stream link will also be available on the college’s website.”
The ceremony will feature a welcome by Dr. Mancini and Ms. Darden, with a commencement address by Beaufort Mayor Sharon Harker and speeches by the student government president and vice president.
“Awards and graduation season is the highlight of the year for all of us at Carteret Community College,” Dr. Mancini said. “We are excited to celebrate the achievements of our students, most of whom started their academic and career pathways during a pandemic. Their perseverance and fortitude is commendable.”
To reward their hard work following graduation, CCC kicks off Celebration on the Sound, a weekend long festival celebrating its graduates, faculty, staff, community members and the beginning of summer. The inaugural event will feature country music concerts on Friday night with Parmalee and Avery Anna, and again on Saturday with Randy Houser and Shy Carter. Guests can also look forward to a carnival, community performance stage, arts & crafts vendors and fireworks. Tickets are available at celebrationonthesound.com.
The college has a busy week, with a ceremony set for 3 p.m. Wednesday for CCC basic skills graduates. This will be for those graduating from the college’s adult high school program and those who received their high school equivalency diplomas.
Other ceremonies this week include the Emergency Medical Science (EMS) pinning, respiratory therapy pinning, Carolina Student Transfer Excellence Program (CSTEP) reception, Associate Degree Nursing pinning and the college’s Awards Night, which is set for Thursday night.
