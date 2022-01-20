Organizations plan blood drives amid reports of critical blood shortage

MOREHEAD CITY — With the American Red Cross reporting a crisis shortage of blood, Carteret Community College hosted a blood drive Wednesday at the Crystal Coast Civic Center, with additional drives planned later this month.
Kristin Willis, senior account manager with the American Red Cross, said, “I’ve been with the American Red Cross 13 years and this is the first blood crisis I’ve ever been a part of.”
She cited the COVID-19 pandemic as the main reason for the decline in blood donations over the past two years.
“We depend on our colleges and high schools for many of our blood drives and so many of them have gone to virtual or shut down during the pandemic,” she said. “I think the omicron variant has also hurt us because some people are hesitant to come for safety reasons. We still have good protocols in place. We have a mask mandate, we clean between donors and still practice social distancing.”
She added that all blood types are needed.
Jonathan McNamara, communications director for the American Red Cross, said the organization likes to have about a five-day supply of blood on hand, but currently it only has about a one-day supply.
“Hospitals are forced to make challenging decisions, such as postponing surgeries, without an adequate blood supply,” he said. “Then you add in the COVID factor, and the Red Cross is facing a crisis.”
Another factor contributing to the cancellation of blood drives is the winter weather.
Ms. Willis said the Red Cross is monitoring the winter storm expected to hit eastern North Carolina Thursday night through Saturday morning.
“A lot of our staff travel from Greenville, so the weather may affect some of our drives later this week,” she said.
She praised Carteret Community College for its consistent schedule of blood drives throughout the pandemic.
“Carteret Community College has a lower student population but does the most blood drives and collects the most blood in eastern North Carolina,” she said.
CCC Foundation executive director Brenda Reash said the college currently hosts six blood drives per year.
“We have a good relationship with the Red Cross and our blood donors,” she said.
Ms. Reash added that one blood donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, donates to a foundation scholarship fund each year based on the amount of blood collected.
Another critical part of a blood drive is having adequate local volunteers to host an event. Ms. Willis said CCC always has a good volunteer turnout.
Ms. Reash said the college requires employees to participate in a certain amount of service projects each year, and blood drives are a popular option for many employees.
The most critical players in a blood drive, however, are the donors. Bubba Sanderson of Gales Creek was among those donating blood Wednesday at CCC.
“I have a rare blood type and I am more than happy to do it,” he said. “I really don’t like needles, but I am doing it because it is the thing to do.”
Those interested in hosting a blood drive or signing up to donate blood can go to redcrossblood.org.
Here is a list of blood drives scheduled in the county through the end of January:
· Newport Moose Lodge, 456 Roberts Road, Newport, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21 (subject to weather conditions).
· First Presbyterian Church, 1604 Arendell St., Morehead City, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan 25.
· Sports Center, 701 N. 35th St., Morehead City, noon to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26.
· Life Church, 6923 Highway 70, Newport, NC, 2 to 6 p.m. Jan. 26.
