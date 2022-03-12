CAPE CARTERET — The Cape Carteret Board of Commissioners will meet Monday at 6 p.m. in the town hall, and the main agenda item is a public hearing and possible vote on the proposed land-use plan update.
The meeting will also be online via GoToMeeting. Access the meeting by visiting gotomeet.me/TOCC/board-of-commissioners-meeting.
If this is your first time utilizing GoToMeeting, please download the app in advance of the meeting by visiting global.gotomeeting.com/install/331708837.
If you would like to participate via telephone only, call 646-749-3122 and enter access code 331-708-837 followed by the pound sign. Then press the pound sign when prompted for the audio pin.
If you are interested in signing up to provide public comment or to speak at the public hearing during the meeting, call 252-393-8483 by noon Monday or email town clerk Heather Leffingwell at hleffingwell@capecarteret.org to get on the public comment/public hearing list.
The town planning board has recommended commissioners approve the land-use plan update, but planning board member Paxon Holz has expressed opposition to a section that calls for a walkable main street north of Highway 24, as has Commissioner Steve Martin.
Other items on the agenda include the audit report for fiscal year 2020-21, adoption of an encroachment agreement with Piedmont Natural Gas in the right-of-way of Neptune Drive and adoption of a resolution of appreciation to state Rep. Pat McElraft of Emerald Isle, who has announced she is not running for reelection to the House of Representatives after serving eight consecutive two-year terms.
