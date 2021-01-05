Carteret County confirms 27th COVID-19 death, 98 new cases

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department has confirmed the county’s first COVID-19 death of 2021 and its 27th virus death overall, as total cases topped 3,000 Tuesday.
In a release sent Tuesday afternoon, the county reported the latest death occurred Jan. 1. The individual who died was in their 70s and reportedly had preexisting health conditions.
“The Health Department is saddened by the loss of another resident and extends their deepest sympathies to their family and loved ones,” County Health Director Stephanie Cannon said in the release. “Until a large amount of the population is vaccinated, residents are encouraged to continue following all protective measures like wearing a face covering, maintaining physical distance from others, washing hands frequently and avoiding large gatherings.”
Meanwhile, county health officials reported nearly 100 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday. The total number of confirmed cases increased by 98 to 3,086, of which 339 cases are currently considered active and 2,720 people have recovered.
Carteret Health Care in Morehead City reported 16 hospitalizations for the second day in a row Tuesday, meeting the record originally set Dec. 16 for most hospitalizations at a time.
Also Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced he is mobilizing the N.C. National Guard to help administer COVID-19 vaccines. The state is lagging behind others in distribution of the vaccine, with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reporting just under 110,000 people have received the first dose as of Tuesday. NCDHHS reports in Carteret County, 718 people have received the first dose of the vaccine and three have complete the two-shot series.
The county health department announced it is starting to schedule appointments for the next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations set to begin next week. The upcoming round of vaccinations is limited to persons 75 years and older, and the department also continues to vaccinate frontline health care workers and long-term care facility staff and residents, who were included in the first phase of the vaccination plan.
If you are eligible, make an appointment by calling the health department at 252-728-8550, option 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.