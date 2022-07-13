ATLANTIC BEACH — Under the watchful eyes of Atlantic Beach lifeguards, nearly 40 young people grabbed water rescue cans and leaped into the churning surf Wednesday.
A few minutes later, the students were busy learning lifesaving techniques, such as carrying injured victims on rescue boards.
It was all part of the innovative junior lifeguard camp, designed to teach youth ages 9 to 17 important water safety and lifesaving skills.
With one drowning already reported this summer in Emerald Isle, Atlantic Beach Fire Department Capt. J. Scott Bell, who oversees the camp, said it’s critical to train young people in ocean safety.
“This camp covers how to recognize rip currents, swimming safety and how to use flotation devices for water rescue,” he said. “A lot of these kids will share what they learn with others, and the more people we can educate on water safety, the better. Not only that, a lot of these kids live other places, and they’ll share the information when they go home. It’s not just about the ocean, but there are lakes and pools, too.”
For 12 years, the Atlantic Beach Fire Department has presented the dynamic camp, producing thousands of youth educated in water rescue and lifesaving techniques. Each year, the summer sessions quickly fill up, with students flocking to the camp. While many campers are from the county, just as many are from other places, spending part of their summer vacation to participate.
Capt. Bell, who started the program with the late AB Fire Chief Adam Snyder, said the popular weeklong camp covers many of the same skills used by lifeguards. They include recognizing and escaping rip currents, victim recognition, victim rescue with flotation devices and boards, the use of jet skis or kayaks for rescues, and other safety tips related to ocean hazards and heat.
One of the goals of the camp is to produce a new generation of lifeguards to serve Atlantic Beach and other coastal communities. Atlantic Beach lifeguard Cody DeBruhl, 18, of Morehead City, who was helping with the camp, is a former junior lifeguard camper.
“I’d always wanted to be a lifeguard, and I took the camp about six years ago,” he said. “I still use some of the skills I learned in the camp.”
Lifeguards must be at least 18 years of age in order to work, so this is Mr. DeBruhl’s first year serving Atlantic Beach. He said he’s already helped rescue individuals from the ocean.
“It shows that what we do does make a difference in saving lives,” he said.
As for advice to the young campers interested in becoming a lifeguard: “They need to stick with it. If you want it bad enough, you’ll do it.”
Robert Roelofs, 12, of Morehead City, was among those taking the camp who is interested in becoming a lifeguard.
“I just turned old enough for the camp, and I’ve been waiting,” he said. “I’ve been going to the Sports Center (in Morehead City) for a long time and know all of the lifeguards. I just thought it was pretty cool to sit up in a chair and watch people. They keep the beaches safe and watch over everybody.”
Camper Toran Williams, 14, of Raleigh, was also interested in becoming a lifeguard.
“This is my second year in the camp,” she said “We have a summer house here, and I took the camp last year and thought it was fun. There’s a lot of great qualities I can learn and use in life from this camp. I do want to be a lifeguard and help save people.”
Capt. Bell said while all of the skills learned in the camp are important, one of the most critical is knowing how to negotiate rip currents, which is the primary cause of water rescues and drownings along the county’s beaches.
Rip currents are currents of water that run perpendicular to shorelines and are often strong enough to pull even the best swimmers out to sea.
Authorities recommend swimmers caught in rip currents swim parallel to the shore to get out of them. If that’s not possible, they recommend floating or treading water, while facing shore and shouting and waving for help.
One way to recognize rip currents is to look for a foam trail that goes backwards away from the shoreline. Look for changes in the flow or a darker color to the water.
“Generally, I tell people to look for something different about the water,” Capt. Bell said. “It’s due to underwater topography and sandbars. The wave action punches a hole in the sandbar, and the water looks for a path of least resistance to flow back out. People get in trouble when they try to turn around when they are being pulled out and swim against the rip current to come back into shore. They wear themselves out and aren’t making any headway. The best thing to do is try to float, relax and let someone know you are in trouble. If possible, swim parallel to the shore and you will come out of the rip current. Then you can swim back in.”
This was the last junior lifeguard camp session for the summer. Information regarding the 2023 sessions will be posted on the town of Atlantic Beach website in the future.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
