MOREHEAD CITY — Erika Borges of Havelock was busy unpacking supplies in her nursing class at Carteret Community College (CCC) on Aug. 15, which was the first day of 2023 fall semester classes.
“I’m excited and I’m nervous,” she said. “I’m very hopeful, and I’m just taking it one day at a time. I’ve got to stay positive.”
Classmate Tamara Allen of New Bern agreed.
“I’m excited, but I’m definitely anxious and ready to get my degree done,” Allen said.
CCC nursing instructor Shannon Arthur said 30 nursing students were starting the fall semester, and for the first time, another group will start for the spring semester.
“I’m excited to get to learn the new names and meet new people,” she said. “I’m always excited to get more nurses into the field.”
As of Aug. 15, CCC fall semester enrollment was up 5.7%, and late registration is still taking place. There were 1,517 students as of Aug. 15, up from 1,435 students for the 2022 fall semester.
CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini visited classrooms for opening day to greet students and said it was exciting to see so many new faces on campus as well as returning students.
“It’s been very smooth, and I want to give a big shout-out to the staff, faculty and office workers,” Mancini said. “Even though we’re officially closed on Fridays during the summer, there has been a small crew here each Friday to assist students who couldn’t get here on the other days. Our facilities operations staff did an amazing job preparing the campus as well. The campus looks great, and staff have been busy waxing floors and making sure classrooms were ready.”
As students start the fall semester, Mancini encouraged them to focus on four main goals: find a (career) focus, know your (college) resources, get involved (with campus clubs and other activities) and get in the habit of completion (of courses and degrees).
“These practices help ensure student success,” she said.
With CCC celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, large banners with “Carteret Community College, est. 1963,” could be seen on light poles throughout the campus. In addition, some banners contained an image of the college’s new mascot, the Kraken.
Mancini said several classroom modifications and improvements have been made for the new school year, including an upgraded computer lab in the Smith Building. Also, the college has moved several classes into the upstairs of the Bryant Student Center, which formerly housed the Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School. The County Board of Education closed the school in June.
She added that the college would continue partnering with the school system to offer Career and College Promise, which allows high school students to take certain college courses while earning high school credits. In addition, for the fall semester the college will offer an aquaculture class at West Carteret High School and offer welding courses at high schools.
Mancini said the college is also partnering with the school system to encourage students to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).
“Students need to fill out the FAFSA. Even if a student doesn’t qualify for federal student aid, they can qualify for other scholarships,” she said.
Thanks to a grant from the Golden LEAF Foundation, CCC is in the process of creating a Simulation Hospital on the second floor of the Wayne West Building. The Simulation Hospital will allow students to work on life-like manikins that can be programmed to simulate various medical situations. Students will be able to practice procedures in low-risk situations before embarking on clinical rotations with live patients. The Simulation Hospital will be operational in phases during fall 2023 and Spring 2024.
A Fire Training Tower facility on Laurel Road in Beaufort will benefit students in the college’s Crystal Coast Fire Academy. The state-of-the-art facility will also be available to municipal and county firefighters during training exercises. The training tower should be operational in September. This long-awaited facility can serve as the site for shipboard firefighting for agency partners as well.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.