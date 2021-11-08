Active cases, hospitalizations down from Friday in Carteret County

CARTERET COUNTY — Active COVID-19 cases decreased over the weekend from 111 Friday to 78 reported by the Carteret County Health Department Monday, with hospitalizations down slightly over the same time period.
Health officials confirmed 16 new cases Monday, bringing the total to 8,568 cases documented in Carteret County since March 2020. Recovered cases increased to 8,398, while deaths stayed the same at 92. The latest resident death – that of a 40 year old – was reported last week.
Hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care decreased by one from Friday to six as of Monday afternoon, officials reported. Of those patients hospitalized in the Morehead City facility, four are reportedly not fully vaccinated and two are fully vaccinated.
Though all COVID-19 metrics are down compared to a month ago, the health department continues to urge vaccination for all eligible residents – which now includes children ages 5 to 11. To make an appointment through the health department for a vaccine for you or your child, call 252-728-8550, option 2.
