NEWPORT — With the start of the school year just around the corner, Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative (CCEC) is reminding local prekindergarten through 12th-grade teachers to submit their applications for a 2023-24 Bright Ideas education grant of up to $1,000.
Teachers who submit their applications by the early-bird deadline of Tuesday, Aug. 15 will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a $100 VISA gift card.
CCEC expects to award more than $28,000 in Bright Ideas grants to local teachers this school year. Funding is available for innovative classroom projects in all curriculum areas, including art, history, math, reading, science and technology. Educators can apply as individuals or as a team and must include a budget, project goals, implementation plan and description of how the project will engage students and enhance their success.
Since 1994, CCEC has awarded more than $588,000 in Bright Ideas grants, making possible 802 projects that have benefited well over 152,000 students in the service area.
The Bright Ideas education grant program is a shared initiative of all 26 electric cooperatives in North Carolina. Collectively, CCEC and North Carolina's electric cooperatives have issued more than $15 million supporting 14,200 projects impacting well over 3.5 million students statewide.
The final deadline to apply is Friday, Sept. 15. More information and applications are available at www.ncbrightideas.com<http://www.ncbrightideas.com>.
