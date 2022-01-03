Carteret health department reports COVID-related death Monday; community transmission status considered ‘high’

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department announced the county’s 99th COVID-related death Monday as cases surge in the state and nationwide.
In a news release, the health department said it received a report confirming a COVID-19 death of a Carteret County resident. According to officials, the individual was in their 70s, had underlying health conditions and died from complications associated with the virus.
“We are saddened to report another death today,” health director Nina Oliver said in the release. “We offer our sincere condolences to the family of the lost loved one.”
The COVID-19 update released Monday by the health department was the first since Dec. 29, as county offices were closed Friday for New Years. Health officials confirmed 160 new COVID cases in Carteret County since Dec. 29, bringing the total number of cases to 9,421 as the globe collectively enters its third year of the pandemic.
As of Monday afternoon, there were 254 active cases of COVID-19 in the county, up from 207 active cases reported Dec. 29. There were 14 patients hospitalized with the virus at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City, with half of those hospitalized. Seven patients reportedly were not vaccinated.
Health officials noted in the release Monday the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID-19 data tracker categorizes the overall community transmission status for Carteret County as “high.” The percent positivity rate as of Monday was 11.9%, compared to a statewide record high rate of 27.4%.
“We are encouraging residents to take all of the proper precautions to stay safe and healthy as cases are surging,” Ms. Oliver said. “The Omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 is highly transmissible, but we have the tools to prevent infection. Wear a mask, especially when out in public spaces, get tested if you’re exhibiting symptoms, and above all, get vaccinated.”
To make an appointment for the vaccine with the health department, call 252-728-8550, option 2.
