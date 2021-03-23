Fitness, faith group donates $13K to BackPack Friends

SWANSBORO — A Carteret County-based men’s fitness-and-faith group recently donated more than $13,000 to a group that helps feed 650 students each week in 18 schools across four counties, including Carteret.
Scott Foley of F3 Carterico — fitness, fellowship, faith — said the group raised the money for BackPack Friends through its third annual oyster roast.
“A check was presented to Emerald Isle resident Danielle Abraham, director of BackPack Friends and the (F3) volunteers packed over 500 bags to help kids with food insecurities,” Mr. Foley said in an email.
The bags go to schools, which distribute the food-fill packs to children in need.
The F3 group’s leader Kevin Miller, presented the check to Ms. Abraham Wednesday in Swansboro at BackPack’s “pack shack.”
Ms. Abraham said the organization, to her knowledge, had never received such a large donation from a group.
“It will feed those 650 kids for a month,” she said. “That’s a big deal.”
Similarly, Jersey Mike’s will make a donation of all of its proceeds from restaurant sales on its Day of Giving, which is Wednesday, March 31, and includes the chains in Cape Carteret and Swansboro.
Ms. Abraham complimented the F3 group for its efforts.
“The commitment they made to this… You could tell how much it meant to them to be able to do this for us,” she said. “I think they surprised themselves.”
F3’s original goal was $5,000. Mr. Miller agreed it surprised him how much money the group raised.
“I started this little oyster roast three years ago and it raised about $1,000,” he said. “Then the second one we raised $3,000. So, I set the goal at $5,000 this year. It shocked me that we got more than $13,000. It shows what God does for us.”
Mr. Miller, who lives near Cape Carteret, said he has always been interested in helping BackPack Friends, but put more effort into the March oyster roast this year because the organization had become more important to him.
He also credited the other F3 participants for helping make it the big success.
“I have lived a life blessed with plenty,” Mr. Miller said. “I’m not a teacher or a coach, but I thought this was something I could do to help.
“To know that kids were telling people they didn’t get anything to eat all weekend after they came back to school, that just isn’t right. Kids are just trying to have fun and learn. They shouldn’t have to worry about where their next (food) is coming from,” he continued.
BackPack Friends provides nutritious nonperishable and easy-to-open food students can take home each weekend. It’s inconspicuous, because the backpacks look just like the bags other students use. School counselors identify the students, and parents must approve participation.
A Texas teacher started the program, known there as Backpack Buddies, and it has spread across the country. All programs are volunteer-operated and locally run. The local group also serves schools in Craven, Jones and Onslow counties.
“The number of children in need is growing on a daily basis” so BackPack Friends needs continuous help to meet the need, Mr. Foley said.
The volunteer organization started here in White Oak Elementary School in Cape Carteret 11 years ago.
Each week volunteers pack the food, all at an annual cost of about $190,000, he said.
Kim Jones started the program at Cape Carteret Baptist Church – where Mr. Miller is a member – for WOES, but eventually handed the reigns to Ms. Abraham. Ms. Jones had learned of the need while serving on the strategic planning committee for the Carteret County school system. She met with guidance counselors at schools and came up with the idea of sending backpacks full of food home with the children. When it started, it served only 30 students.
Carteret County’s F3 group is part of a national network, based in Charlotte, that gets men together for free, peer-led workouts “for the invigoration of male community leadership,” Mr. Foley said. “Our mission … is to plant, grow, and serve small workout groups.”
There are groups in Beaufort, Morehead City and Cape Carteret.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
