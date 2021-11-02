INDIAN BEACH — The voters of Indian Beach – few though they may be – made their voices heard in the election for board of commissioners Tuesday, choosing one incumbent and two newcomers to fill the three open spots on the board.
Michael Luther, the sole incumbent candidate running in Tuesday’s race, garnered the most votes with 50 ballots cast in his favor, representing 28.9% of the vote.
Trailing not far behind him was new candidate Lilla Wieseler, who received 45 votes, or 26.01%. Coming in with 41 votes – 23.7% of the total – to snag the third and final seat on the commission was Randall Bentley, also a newcomer.
Kelly Arnett finished last with only 29 votes, or 16.76%, while eight voters cast write-in ballots.
This is a developing report.
