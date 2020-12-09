Carteret reports increase in active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

CARTERET COUNTY — The county reported 54 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, along with an increase in the number of active cases and hospitalizations in Carteret County.
The new cases bring Carteret’s total to 2,220 documented COVID-19 cases since March, of which 1,881 people have reportedly recovered and 22 have died. The county reported 317 active cases Wednesday, up 13 from Tuesday.
Carteret Health Care in Morehead City reported 12 COVID-19 hospitalizations Wednesday, tying the record originally set in October for most single-day hospitalizations.
Carteret Community College announced Wednesday one additional case has been confirmed on campus, bringing the total number of cases to 12. Of those, one is considered active. CCC officials said the last date of exposure to campus was Dec. 3, and those who had contact with the infected individual have been contacted.
The Carteret County public school system also reported an additional COVID-19 case at Down East Middle/Smyrna Elementary School, for 76 documented cases connected to public schools as of Wednesday afternoon.
