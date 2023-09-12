BEAUFORT — Two hot topics were discussed at the monthly Beaufort Board of Commissioners regular meeting.
The Compass Hotel's request for an 18-month extension was the first significant subject that was discussed and considered.
Since only half of the renovations had been made, the Compass Hotel site plan was reapproved by the commissioners in May 2022 with constraints and was scheduled to expire in November 2023.
The developers have asked for an extension twice since their initial request. The developers' initial request to construct the hotel was approved, but when it expired, they were compelled to submit a new request, and they are currently requesting a final extension.
The Compass Hotel just installed fencing and lighting, and they are still waiting for the parking lot to be finished and paved. The hotel recently acquired its letter of commitment from USDA, which guarantees loans, in addition to the requisite facility requirements.
According to Joe Thomas of Beaufort Partners LLC, construction on the Compass Hotel is anticipated to begin at the beginning of 2024 and take between 16 and 24 months to complete.
Despite the lengthy process up to this point, all environmental permits are still valid and won't expire for another eight to 10 years.
The commissioners asked that a written timetable be provided to them so that they could be kept informed of developments and ensure that all construction is completed on time.
The public hearing and recommendation on the proposed rezoning of three parcels owned by the Beaufort Housing Authority (BHA) was the second major topic of discussion on Monday night.
As one enters the town, the first plot is on Mulberry Street, and the other two are located on Turner Street, both of which are on the left.
BHA wants to rezone these properties from TR and R-8 to TCA.
Town residential zones, or TR zones, are those that are designed for current or future single-family residential communities that have small parcel sizes.
R-8 zones are places where single-family, two-family and multi-family homes are the primary use of the property.
TCA stands for the district of townhouses, condominiums and apartments.
The goal, according to BHA, is to provide the community with inexpensive options for living and working in Beaufort while also replacing old apartments and increasing the availability of affordable housing.
Many Beaufort residents who live adjacent to these parcels, however, are concerned about living next to apartment buildings that will be developed up to three stories high in a neighborhood that is typically intended for one-story residences.
The idea that the townhomes, condominiums and apartments won't be as affordable as BHA claims they will also be, was also brought up at the meetings.
According to a BHA representative, admittance into the new affordable housing alternatives will depend on the community's average salary, which fluctuates because many residents of Beaufort are retired and don't require assisted living options.
Many residents of the neighborhood expressed their concern that the typical teacher, waitress, police officer, or recent high school or college graduate would not be able to afford the rent.
By a vote of 3–2, the commissioners approved rezoning for parcels No. 2 and No. 3 on Turner Street, but not for tract No. 1 on Mulberry Street.
BHA will likely attempt to approve of parcel No. 1 again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.